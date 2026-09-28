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Programming Notes

9:32 AM EDT on September 28, 2026

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an old-timey family sitting around the radio
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Hello! Prepare to receive precious information. The information is arriving now.

This week, the Defector staff will once again be convening in a top-secret and possibly flooded location to conduct our annual meetings and continue charting the future of the company. The only reason you need to know this is because we will be blogging a little less than usual this week—the meetings take up a lot of our time—but we will not be abandoning you. There's a lot going on, and we're just as excited for the WNBA and MLB playoffs to start as you are, and so the blog engine will keep running.

OK, that's all you need to know. Thank you for your continued support of Defector.

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Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

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