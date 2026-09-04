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Defector Has A New NFL Podcast, And It Won’t Have Any Gambling Shit In It

10:27 AM EDT on September 4, 2026

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If you’re as horny for football as I am, you’ve probably noticed that a vast, vast majority of NFL podcasts have some unwelcome amount of gambling/fantasy chatter in them. Corporate pods are often directly in bed with the sportsbooks, and a great number of indie pods have to take the books’ sponsorship money if they want to make their shows modestly profitable. With the advent of so-called prediction markets, the crisis—both for podcasting and, you know, the general health of the American population—is only getting worse. If you love watching the NFL, where the hell do you go if you wanna hear about football and ONLY football?

Well, America, Defector Media has just the show for that. This is ALL BALL: The Defector NFL podcast. Peep the trailer below:

Every week on All Ball, Wide Left proprietor Arif Hasan and I will preview the weekend’s matchups, break down what teams are doing on the field and why, and also make fun of everyone involved. All with zero gambling/fantasy talk, and zero advertisements from the companies behind them. We’ll also field YOUR listener questions about the game. Just email All Ball here, and Arif and I will take it from there. First episode drops next week, and the show will air once a week all year long after that. All Ball will be taking over The Distraction's (RIP) feed when it drops, so sign up there if you haven't already.

Got all that? Good, then strap it on and get ready to have pure, uncut football punched into your ears every week. Fuck the sportsbooks, and long live All Ball.

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Drew Magary

Columnist. Author of many fine works of literature, including Point B. Handsomest man in the world.

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