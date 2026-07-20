Hey Look, We Redesigned Our Website

Well, well, well, would you look at that. We have a fancy new website.

This redesign is the result of a lot of hard work by our esteemed partners at Lede, and they have provided us with a homepage that is much more customizable. We now have the ability to highlight specific stories, coverage areas, and events in order to provide readers with a more curated helping of blogs to enjoy each day. A few new design elements should also make the homepage more interesting to look at, and more worthy of scrolling through on a daily basis.

I encourage everyone to spend some time poking around and seeing everything the new design has to offer. Everything should be intuitive, but I do want to specifically highlight the new landing pages we have for our Sports, Arts and Culture, and Politics sections. Each of these sections will now have its own curated homepage, making each a valuable bookmark for anyone who is primarily interested in reading blogs belonging to one of those specific coverage areas.

Nothing about your log-in process or commenting experience should be affected by these changes, but if you run into any trouble or notice any bugs, feel free to reach out to us at info@defector.com.

Onward!