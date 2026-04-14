When I survey energy markets—that is, when I gaze through binoculars at the gas station sign I can read from my home as long as there isn’t a big truck in the intersection—I see the disruptive effects of supply shocks. Pain at the pump follows from mismanaged supply chain risk.

A parallel trend exists in the Information Space. In the same way that the whims of a single, demented psychopath can double global oil prices, the largest companies in the world will, at a moment’s notice, cut off your ability to have a buxom Mike Wazowski hallucinate news at you. In the absence of competent industrial policy, the consumer must hedge these risks on their own.

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Defector is truly independent. We aren’t the propaganda arm of the government or an AI firm; we aren’t the top of the funnel for a gambling outfit; we aren’t integrated with so-called “prediction markets.” Defector is simply the 26 worker-owners who staff the site, along with the 40,000 or so paid subscribers who sustain it. We aren’t people first; it’s people all the way down. Be one of those people!

