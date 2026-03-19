We Have A New Culture Newsletter

This week we are launching The Span, Defector’s first and only culture newsletter. Every other week, we will collect the best non-sports writing from Defector so that you won’t miss anything, and also let you in on what we’ve been reading elsewhere. Like the Culture section itself, this newsletter will be driven entirely by our whims or, if you’re feeling fancy, our aesthetic judgment. We’re going to share stuff we like, for no other reason than that we like it.

One thing we really like is stretching a funny concept to the point of breaking, which is why we’re kicking things off with MIDDLEMARCH MADNESS, a bracket to determine the best 19th-century novel in the English language.

There are two easy ways to get The Span: By filling out the nifty form below, or by heading to the Newsletters tab of your account page and opting in. While there, you might also consider signing up for our other emails: Blogs of the Week is curated by Lauren Theisen and does what it says on the tin, and our Normal Gossip newsletter collects secrets and recommendations from the NG team. Pal-level subscribers can also opt into receiving The Cipher, a daily offering with newsletter-exclusive writing. (If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, here are some fine examples!)

MIDDLEMARCH MADNESS

The Middlemarch bracket attempts to crown the best English-language adult novel of the 19th century. We arrived at the inaugural Sweet Sixteen through a highly secret and rigorously scientific process. Of course, we’ve got expected heavy hitters like Moby-Dick and the eponymous Middlemarch, but every good bracket includes some dark-horse contenders, hence McTeague (which Brandy insists is actually widely known and well-regarded, thank you). Rankings have been determined via Defector staff consensus and are not open to debate. The winner will be determined by you, the readers, so vote early and vote often.

Next week, we will announce the Elite Eight. Subscribe to The Span to cast your votes. The path to eternal glory begins now!