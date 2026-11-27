This year's slate of Thanksgiving games couldn't have unfolded much better from the perspective of a neutral fan. It was hard not to feel stuffed after just the first game, a 39-35 Bears win over the Lions that featured some of the season's most entertaining football, being played by two of the league's most entertaining teams. How could a game like that possibly be topped? Perhaps with a game that was just as thrilling, featured a 21-point comeback, and provided a healthy dose of schadenfreude. That is what the Eagles and Cowboys delivered in the second game of the day: a purely delightful viewing experience.

I am always left with a slight sickly feeling at the end of a game like Bears-Lions, only because it feels unfair for a game so good to have to produce a loser. It just doesn't seem right that Jahmyr Gibbs can carry the ball 21 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns and not get to spend today as the biggest story in the NFL. This is why the Cowboys are such a valuable presence in the league—they could come out on the losing end of the greatest game of all time and not one person, save for some number of degenerates, would be forced to feel an ounce of sympathy for them. Reasons to delight in the suffering of this franchise are so myriad that everyone can find their own for doing so (I choose this one).

The Cowboys of recent vintage have become especially adept at delivering the goods to their true constituents, the nation's haters. A team with this purpose must maintain a delicate balance. They can't be so bad as to make all of their games unwatchable, but they can't be good enough to find steady competence. They have to be both an entertaining watch and a squad of self-sabotaging dopes. For a while there, we all had to wait until the playoffs for the Cowboys to make their face-first landing, but now the team has been fine-tuned to meet their true purpose. We can watch the Cowboys eat shit in inventive, entertaining ways just about every week now.

Thursday's game was Dallas' masterpiece. Playing host to a quietly tanking Eagles team starting Joe Milton at quarterback is a winning proposition for any team with its shit even a little bit together. For a good while, the Cowboys did a decent impression of that kind of team, building a 31-10 lead late in the third quarter. These scoring bursts are a key ingredient to the enjoyment provided by Cowboys games, not just because they set up the eventual downfall, but because they are legitimately fun to watch. CeeDee Lamb is awesome, Javonte Williams runs hard as hell, and Dak Prescott really is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Watching those guys work is a good way to spend a few hours, especially when you know what's coming next.

What came next on Thursday was Milton making a handful of the craziest throws of the season, the Eagles scoring a touchdown off a blocked punt, the Cowboys finding new and unexpected ways to eat shit, and Jake Elliott turning Tom Brady non-verbal with a 59-yard game-winner:

JAKE ELLIOTT FROM 60 YARDS OUT



EAGLES COMEBACK IS COMPLETE



PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX One/Tubi

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LJoGRn56xr — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

The Cowboys are now 5-7, and there are almost too many funny ways to describe their season. They have lost home games to Jalon Daniels, Gardner Minshew, and Joe Milton. They've scored 30 or more points in eight of their 12 games and somehow have a losing record. Milton, who completed Thursday's comeback by just throwing the ball as hard and as far as he could on every drop back, is someone the Cowboys traded for in 2025, waived this past summer, and then re-signed to their practice squad before the Eagles came and got him. They spent the first half of the decade under the guidance of a guy who apparently can't stay awake in meetings, and got much worse after letting him go. That guy has spent the whole season coaching a 42-year-old quarterback who plays like a scared dog and tried stage a locker-room coups, and he's heading into today's game with a 6-4 record.

All the Cowboys had to do in order to avoid suffering a historic Thanksgiving collapse was protect a 21-point second-half lead. All they had to do was not get a punt blocked for a touchdown. All they had to do was make a 40-yard field goal that would have put them up 11 with 3:27 left to play. All they had to do was not get sacked on a fourth-and-1 attempt with 55 seconds left. All they had to do was not commit a pass interference penalty on third down with 23 seconds left to play. All they had to do was not be the Cowboys for once. Thank god they can't do that.