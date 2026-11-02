Now Begins The Wait For News About Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions became the first team this season to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but nobody on either team really wanted to talk about Detroit's 19-15 win after it was over. All anyone could think about was Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell left the field strapped to a board after making a tackle early in the fourth quarter. Campbell collided with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in what looked like a routine play, but his body went limp as soon as he hit the ground. He remained that way for an agonizingly long period of time while players and coaches from both teams knelt on the field. Campbell was eventually placed on a board and carted off the field, and made no obvious movements.

Prayers up for Jack Campbell. pic.twitter.com/dZsTw6zEj1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026

Campbell was taken to a local hospital, where he remained overnight. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said during his postgame press conference that he had no updates about Campbell's condition, but did say that he was breathing and awake when he left the field. The team later released a brief statement saying only that Campbell would remain hospitalized "for continued evaluation and monitoring."

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was seen crying on the field after Campbell was carted off, spoke after the game about the destabilizing effects of having to play a game under those conditions. "It's a weird dynamic between football being a game, and snap out of it to seeing a dude get carted off, and then you're right back in it," he said. "It's just, riding that roller coaster is a little foreign, for sure."

Given how terse the Lions' postgame statement was, it is hard not to think about potential worst-case scenarios. It wasn't so long ago that former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a severe spinal cord injury and was eventually forced to retire after making a similarly routine tackle in a Monday Night Football game.

Campbell was selected by the Lions with the 18th pick in the 2023 draft and was named an All-Pro after finishing the 2025 season with five sacks and 176 total tackles.