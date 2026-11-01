Three More Women Say Josh Jacobs Physically Abused Them

On Friday, the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department released a batch of records related to Packers running back Josh Jacobs's domestic violence arrest in May. The records reveal that while police were investigating the May incident, they were contacted by three other women who said Jacobs abused them in the past.

One document describes a phone conversation a police investigator had with a woman, who said she felt compelled to contact police after learning about the details of Jacobs's May arrest. According to the report, this woman told the investigator that she was abused by Jacobs in 2023 after meeting him in his house. She told police that she went to Jacobs's house after meeting him on Instagram. The woman claims that when she arrived at the house, Jacobs questioned whether she had come to have sex with him. When she said that wasn't the reason she came to the house, she says he became angry and slapped her across the face. The woman also told police that Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, pinned her to the bed, threw her off the bed, spit on her, grabbed her by the throat, and said, "I should kill you right now."

The woman told the investigator that she did not contact the police at the time because she remained friends with Jacobs after the incident and was worried people wouldn't believe her.

The report goes on to describe a phone call the investigator had with a second woman, who says she went to visit Jacobs at his house after meeting him on Instagram in 2021. This second woman says that she and Jacobs had sex shortly after her arrival at the house, and that she became concerned that Jacobs's condom had broken while they were having sex. She says she told Jacobs that he should get tested for sexually transmitted diseases, which made him angry. The woman told the investigator that Jacobs "physically removed" her from the house, which involved him grabbing her by the biceps, pushing her against a wall, and throwing her belongings outside the house.

This second woman told the investigator that she called the police, who gave her a ride to a nearby McDonald's, where a friend picked her up.

The third woman who spoke to the investigator says she also met Jacobs on Instagram, and went to meet him at his house in May 2022. She told the investigator that she and Jacobs got into an argument after swimming in his pool, at which point he "placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took possession of her cellular phone." She told the investigator that she argued with Jacobs to try and get her phone back, and was eventually able to call an Uber and leave the house once he returned the phone.

This third woman told the investigator that she didn't report the incident to police because she was not a United States citizen at the time, and was involved in the immigration process. She told the investigator that Jacobs had told her that she could be deported.

Regarding these additional allegations, attorneys representing Jacobs released a statement to media:

The Brown County District Attorney's office had these uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported allegations for months. They conducted their own exhaustive investigation, along with the police department, and the D.A. determined that only two misdemeanor charges were warranted.

Jacobs pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges that were brought against him following the incident in May 2026, during which a female acquaintance says he "grabbed her and threw her to the ground," causing her to strike her head against a concrete garage floor.

Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following his arrest, but returned to the Packers for last week's game against the Lions. The NFL has said that it will investigate the three additional allegations that were made public on Friday.