Brighton Is This Season’s Giant Killer

It's not particularly surprising to look at the top of the table in the Premier League and see Arsenal and Manchester City. Aside from Liverpool's 2024-25 title-winning campaign, those two sides have dominated the last half decade in England's top flight, and though City has a pending punishment that might shoot them down the pyramid, it's safe to say that these are the two best teams in the best league. Arsenal and City have another thing in common, though, besides their lofty spots on the table: They have both been pecked by the Seagulls of Brighton & Hove Albion.

If one were to look at the advanced stats from Saturday's match between Manchester City and Brighton, without looking at the score, it would be safe to assume that City ran rampant. Shots, possession, xG, passing accuracy, dribbles—by every metric, City had statistical supremacy at its home ground. Well, every metric but the one that matters: goals scored. Thanks to an 11th minute Yasin Ayari tally, Brighton came away from Saturday's match with its first-ever win at the Etihad Stadium, the most goals scored in the Premier League, and a stranglehold on third place.

Ayari's goal was Brighton's 24th on the season, and it was a perfect representation of how the Seagulls have dominated the league's defenses over these nine match days. The name of Brighton's game under manager Fabian Hürzeler has been dangerous width, utilizing quick cross-field transitions to spread defenses while intelligent movement from its attackers opens up even more space in behind.

What does that look like in practice? Well, after Ayari himself was fouled at midfield, Lewis Dunk took the ensuing free kick quickly, lobbing a deep ball to Diego Gómez on the opposite wing. The Paraguayan midfielder immediately looked up to spot a ball across, while midfielder Pascal Groß lingered at the top of the box. The German's movement into a dangerous position forced City center back Rúben Dias to stay further up than he might have wanted to. That decision opened up space behind him, and Gómez's ball, low and hard across the box, was able to make it through to Maxim De Cuyper ... albeit with a lot of help from a completely botched clearance by City's Matheus Nunes, who got so tangled over his own feet that he ended up on his ass. Nunes's miscue allowed the Belgian to then hit a simple cutback to a wide open Ayari, and the Swede made no mistake with the finish.

At full speed, Brighton's goal looked like a nicely executed sequence against a lacking City backline, but Groß's movement and Gómez's vision to hit the cross rather than the easier short ball is exactly how Hürzeler wants his players to think about attacking soccer. This was true throughout the entire match; looking at Opta's passing charts for both teams, it's clear that Brighton (in red) had a more cohesive and organized attack than City (in purple), which left its three attackers isolated in space. (Erling Haaland was almost entirely marked out of the game by Lewis Dunk and Luka Vuskovic.)

Brighton Opta

Manchester City Opta

While Brighton's 3-0 shock-and-awe victory against Arsenal might be the single most surprising and impactful result of the Premier League season so far, I preferred how the Seagulls played on Saturday after a rough stretch of matches. Following its 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Oct. 18, Brighton went on a road trip throughout England and Europe. First up, a Conference League visit to Czechia ended in a 0-0 draw against FK Jablonec. Next up, Liverpool hosted the Gulls at Anfield, and despite a strong performance from the visitors, the Pool Boys walked out with a 2-0 victory. Three days before the Halloween victory at the Etihad, Brighton was ... also at the Etihad for a League Cup tie, which ended 2-2 and with a City penalty shootout victory. It's too early to say Brighton needed to win the Premier League match on Saturday, but that is the kind of victory that can right a ship that had just begun to experience some rougher sailing.

What is Brighton's ceiling this season? Its floor is pretty easy to figure out: Anything lower than a finish in the Europa League spots would be a shock and disappointment. But its ceiling is much harder to locate. Despite its flying start, I don't think Brighton is a title contender; Arsenal is a well-oiled machine for the most part, and City is ever dangerous (again, assuming the punishment doesn't banish them to the nether realm). But third-place is certainly a strong possibility, and even a second-place finish, whether due to City's punishment or not, isn't outlandish. Combine that with the highest-scoring attack in the Premier League, and the noise around Hürzeler as a potential top club candidate will only grow louder. (Manchester United is already rumored to want him, though I'm not sure why he would want to go there at this point in time.)

Here's the thing about Brighton, though: It might already be a top club. The Seagulls have been good-not-great this decade, finishing between 11th and sixth since a 16th-place finish in 2020-21. That might not sound so impressive on paper, but Brighton is constantly raided by richer clubs, both for players and managers: Graham Potter left in 2022 to fail at Chelsea, and Roberto De Zerbi left two years later for Marseille (he is now back in the Premier League with Tottenham). Hürzeler seems like he might be next up on the carousel, but this Brighton side has been molded so clearly to his preferences and tactical style that it would be a shame if he followed suit and went somewhere with more prestige and, likely, a worse situation.

At Brighton, Hürzeler has built a ruthless, entertaining, and deadly attack, bolstered by a defense that understands its assignments and is rarely caught out, even by the highest firepower teams. The loss against Liverpool is the exception that proves this rule, as Brighton's success in controlling the tempo of the match actually left them a bit too wide open in defense, leading to Liverpool's pair of goals. Though Brighton has been somewhat over-performing its xG (17.23 expected vs. 24 actual), the way that the chances come up and the egalitarian manner in which the ball is spread around (no Brighton player has more than three league goals, but there are 11 players who have gotten on the scoresheet) means that Brighton is always a threat from any point on the field, and especially on set pieces, as Ayari's goal showed on Saturday. Brighton will also, hopefully, be getting Kaoru Mitoma back from injury before the New Year, which will only help the attack be even more unpredictable.

This is a strong team, with a strong track record and, as Saturday's match showed, no fear in playing anyone anywhere. Brighton's best-ever finish in the first division of England was 2022-23's sixth place, and it speaks to the work Hürzeler and Brighton's recruitment team have done that sixth place would be a disappointment this season, after this start. Pardon the obvious pun, but the Seagulls are flying, and anything less than a new club record finish and the promise of Champions League soccer next season would not pass muster at England's most surprising club of the season.