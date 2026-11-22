Within the first three minutes of playing time in Saturday night’s game against the Trail Blazers, I found myself wondering (and maybe even hoping): Are the Knicks back?

My suspicions had started to rise only sometime in the last week, somewhere between the reigning champs back-to-back victories against the Raptors and their hardfought win against the Timberwolves. It was in the second game against the Raptors that I started to see glimmers of what could make this current New York roster so magical to watch; that was the same game where Karl-Anthony Towns declared that his team, after a sleepy start to the season, was finally playing “like the Knicks again…with that physicality and that energy that made us so special last year.”

So when I saw that KAT, one of the few bright spots of consistency in this season so far, along with the steadfast, laconic OG Anunoby, were both out for last night’s game, my first thought was lol we’re 100 percent going to lose. Then I saw that Deni Avdija was cleared to return to the Blazers after missing the last two games and I thought, oh, so we’re 1000 percent going to lose. Even without Avdija, the Blazers had been surprisingly competitive, led offensively by a newly-returned Damian Lillard.

But then the game started with a three from Jalen Brunson, followed swiftly by seven others from his teammates—with even Mikal Bridges chipping in!—so that the Knicks were 8/8 from three for a truly exhilarating first quarter offensive run. I was reminded anew that nothing, not even a championship ring, can change the fact that the Knicks are, at their core, an underdog team; they perform the best when everyone expects the least. It’s why I never heeded the calls of Knicks in 4 earlier this summer. And it’s why, even with two of their starters out, the Knicks beat the Trail Blazers 97-96 last night with a buzzer-beater three from Bridges who, up until this point, has been “both struggling and seemingly deeply depressed,” as my colleague Giri Nathan put it when I asked him what I should keep an eye out for in this game.

How the Knicks went from leading by as much as 26 to very nearly losing is another unfortunately familiar story. My dad recently asked me what about the Knicks had finally gotten me into the game after a lifetime of aversion to sports. Like any good question, it had many answers. There’s a sweetness to this team that I’ve heard others describe as corny; I still can’t help but describe them as good kids despite the fact that we’re technically agemates. But there’s also something about their style of play: when it’s working, it’s really working, but it almost never works for long enough that they don’t have to play hard for their wins. As I told my dad, there’s never a Knicks game that I can walk away from. No matter how much they’re up or down throughout the game, they rarely win or lose by more than 10 points.

See: last night’s game, when the Knicks led the Blazers by 23 at halftime, only to be outscored 29-15 in the third quarter, with their lead sliced to a mere nine points. All of this while Damian Lillard could barely land a shot, scoring all of two points before the 4th quarter. Even before KAT called out sick, one of Defector’s other resident ball-knowers, Patrick Redford, had told me to watch out for this exact situation: “One thing the Blazers have going for them is their center rotation is really good, while the Knicks backup center situation is sort of a disaster, so keep an eye on how Andre Drummond does and whether the Blazers impose control over the paint.” And while Drummond showed out in the first half, landing a dunk, a blocked shot, and a three all in the first three minutes of the game, I can only assume getting smacked in the face twice by the 7-footer Donovan Clingan had some sort of impact not just on Drummond’s face but on his morale. By the end of the third quarter, the Blazers had not only dominated in the paint, they’d also successfully slowed down the Knicks game which, without KAT and OG, had seemingly been relying on a sort of kicked-over-anthill style of play, swarming everywhere all at once.

And then there was the fourth quarter. By the time Lillard, finally awakened, tied the game with a minute left to play, I’d forgotten the Knicks had ever had the lead. I prepared for defeat when Drummond, clearly discombobulated from those smacks to the head, fouled Avdija in what Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier called “an egregious blunder.” The distractingly hot Avdija’s free throws gave the Blazers’ the first lead of the night. Somehow the ball ended up in Mikal Bridges hands and I felt my stomach drop. I might have prayed, I can’t remember. What I know is that I cheered so loudly my cat sprinted across my apartment when, with 3.2 seconds left in the game, Bridges sank that final three, looking almost as shocked as my cat as his teammates swarmed him.

So: Are the Knicks back? I’m not sure yet. But I know I’m not going anywhere.