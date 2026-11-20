The thrown-in dunk, or "thrunk" if you prefer, is no new phenomenon. Vertically gifted players have long been hurling basketballs down into the hoop from a distance, without their hands directly touching the rim. But has that hurling motion ever been replaced by the soft wrist flick of a jump shot? Have you seen a jump shot begin from above the rim?

On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama developed his own variation on the thrunk, after collecting a hit-ahead pass from his teammate Stephon Castle. All alone on the other end, Wemby went up with a guide hand on the side of the ball, and with his shooting hand he flicked the ball directly down into the hoop. In the official play-by-play, it was logged as a pedestrian "running dunk," but the truth is out there. We saw the shunk.

Wembanyama was visibly amused with himself after the play, and after logging 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Spurs center fielded questions from the press:

Have you retired from dunking now? From dunking? I'm not gonna lie, actually, I've had this blister forever and it's killing me [raising right hand to show bandaged middle finger]. And every time I dunk it, it kills me, so if I can avoid—I've been dragging this blister for I don't know how long, because of dunking. So I did not [retire from dunking], but if I can avoid it, I'll avoid it. Are you saying that your alley-oop uptick this year is actually causing you blisters, so it's actually dangerous for you to catch alley-oops now? Yeah, I don't know how it happened at first, but it definitely came from dunking a lot, and it's actually so painful, it's crazy. Shortest jumper you've ever taken? Yeah for sure. Maybe ever.

In his fourth NBA season, the 22-year-old is solidifying his status as the world’s best player for the foreseeable future. Taking his physical tools to their logical conclusion, Wembanyama is also finishing more plays at the rim than he ever has in the past. He's compiled a league-leading 72 dunks this season, putting him on pace to break the previous single-season record in the play-by-play era: 306 dunks by Rudy Gobert in 2018-19. How committed is Wemby to this blister-healing adaptation? This play was leisurely and uncontested, but perhaps someday soon we can witness the world's first and-one shunk.