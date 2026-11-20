Much derision fell upon the people who run Blackpool Football Club of League One, the third tier of English football, when it wished head coach Ian Evatt a happy birthday seven hours before firing him on Thursday. It did seem exceedingly cruel, even by the prevailing bastardy standards of our time.

Then again, only a simp would believe that human decency enters into decisions like these. Your holidays aren't anyone else's, so stop acting like they are. This is especially true when the only thing keeping you out of a relegation spot is goal differential. In that situation, your employer very well might call you "Gaffer" in the morning and can you by happy hour. That's the gig.

The rudimentarily funny part is how the club announced his firing. According to them, Evatt "departed his role," as though he chose to fire himself. This is not just an English politeness thing, either. Teams and the media types who exist to disseminate their team sources' text messages love to describe firings as "a parting of ways," or the coach "leaving his role," or beating feet "by mutual agreement," and over time, that creeps into the language used by normal fans. It's as if we each have an HR goblin in our homes, ready to spring malevolently into action at any moment.

These are firings, and should be treated as such. When you see "departed his role," you should read: "We were paying you to do this thing, and now we're not, because you didn't do it well enough for our pleasure, so you can't come back to the office, and you can't do it from home. Shove off, you trout-faced mope. We have a new you now."

On the other hand, rarely do you get the chance to wish someone happy birthday, then a few hours later ruin the chance of that outcome entirely. It raises questions about why the social media team isn't looped into decisions like this, or why Blackpool's football management people weren't more thorough about researching when exactly they were planting that horse's head. If Evatt was fireable on Thursday, he was surely fireable last Sunday, the day after the team lost 1-0 to AFC Wimbledon, and at least then he could have canceled the cake without incurring a fee from Sainsbury's.

But let's say the timing was unavoidable for some reason. Maybe someone thought Saturday's match against Wigan was a make-or-break moment that required drastic action. Maybe some higher-up just dislikes Evatt that much. All motives are possible. Still, this could have been done more artfully by combining the birthday wish and the firing into one grander announcement. Something like:

"Happy Birthday to our manager Ian Evatt, and as a present on this special day, we are allowing him to pursue other opportunities."

Or:

"Happy Birthday, I-Guy—combined with Cleanout Day for your office. Enjoy your party, wherever it is."

Or:

"Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Ian, please go see HR."

Or the time-honored yet underused:

"'Happy Birthday,' my arse. He's not five, he's 45. Grow up."

None of these would make Evatt feel any better, because firings rarely work that way, even in League One. But that clearly wasn't the concern, no more than when the Oakland Raiders fired head coach Mike White on Christmas Eve 30 years ago. Never before or since have "Ho ho ho" and "fuck off" been so elegantly merged. Not even this one beats that.

It's edging into the holiday season, and there are other possibilities afoot. The Texans and Eagles play on Christmas Eve, and if you think Eagles fans won't "rise" to the occasion in demanding Nick Sirianni be fired before Santa's back from work, you're sadly and feloniously mistaken. Plus, four of the bottom five teams in the Scottish Championship play each other on Dec. 23, so that's in play too.

Let's not take away attention from the special day, though. Here's to Ian Evatt, who will remember his 45th birthday forever with the gift that keeps on giving: a coincidental P45 (the U.K. version of a pink slip) commemorating the day his earthly burdens were lightened by one job.