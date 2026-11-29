NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport bring us this morning the least-surprising piece of news of the NFL season: "Aaron Rodgers has no suitors."

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Wednesday, has been sitting at home since being released by the Steelers following his bridge-napalming appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. On Friday, possibly while listening to several dubious podcasts at 1.5x speed, he had to watch his former teammates submit their most impressive win of the season, a 27-5 throttling of the Denver Broncos. If Rodgers's television appearance, in which he accused Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of being an unhealthy slob who falls asleep during meetings, was meant to further destabilize the franchise and hasten McCarthy's ouster, Friday's result put a real damper on things. The Steelers dominated the Broncos, forcing three turnovers and holding them to 205 total yards, and left the field looking like a team that had been galvanized by the events of the previous few days.

Now Schefter and Rapoport are reporting that Rodgers's on-air tantrum is likely to be his last act as an NFL player. According to their survey of sources around the league, not even the most quarterback-desperate teams are interested in dragging Rodgers back onto the field. ESPN's reporting duo also gathered some more details about the events that preceded Rodgers's release. As Rodgers indicated during his segment on McAfee's show, the big point of tension between him and McCarthy was the question of who should be calling the plays. Rodgers wanted control of the offense, but McCarthy didn't trust him to call enough running plays, and the two eventually had a confrontation that Schefter and Rapoport describe through direct quotes:

According to sources, during his playcalling power play, Rodgers told McCarthy: "If you don't do it my way, I'm going to expose everything going on here." "Go for it," McCarthy responded, before adding: "I'm tired of your bulls---. I'm proud of what we're building here. I like the direction we're going."

What we seem to have here is a situation created by someone who is severely lacking in self-awareness. One imagines that these sorts of internal power struggles happen all the time in NFL locker rooms, and naturally resolve themselves based on who possesses the most leverage. Rodgers's mistake, and the reason the Steelers were comfortable announcing that he'd been benched late last Tuesday night, is that he misunderstood his negotiating position. It's not a problem for a quarterback to try and seize play-calling duties from a coach who might be checked out, but it is a problem when the quarterback trying to do the seizing sucks as bad as Rodgers does. If the choice is between a below-average quarterback who is on his way out of the league and a coach who has a winning record and is still in the first year of his contract, well there's only one way that's going to go.

The irony of Friday's result is that it didn't necessarily disprove Rodgers's claim that McCarthy has lost the trust of a significant number of his players. During a postgame interview, Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey indicated that the players got the job done without a huge amount of input from McCarthy. "For the past couple of days, as players, we kind of were like, 'Coach, you good, let us turn this up, let us get in our zone.'" A more sympathetic interpretation of Rodgers's failed coup attempt would be that he was acting according to the belief that the game belongs to the players more than it does the coaches. The Steelers may have proved him right on Friday, but with an important caveat: it takes players who are actually good at their jobs to make things happen. And so it's one of the smaller details from Schefter and Rapoport's story that is actually the most illuminating: In the two humiliating losses to the Bengals and Eagles that preceded Friday's win, Rodgers was the one calling the plays for "significant portions" of each game.