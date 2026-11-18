The Hockey Context

In his 22nd career NHL game, Winnipeg Jets rookie Viggo Bjorck finally broke through with his first career goal. Drafted eighth overall out of Sweden, the 18-year-old has been a fixture in the Winnipeg lineup since opening night, but he'd turned in nothing of note during a start that also included a nine-game team losing streak. However, as the Jets have found a winning groove in the last few weeks, Bjorck has picked up a few assists, and even though they didn't beat the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, he earned this major milestone in the game's second period.

Bjorck blew people away with his offensive prowess as a teen playing against other teens, though his relatively slight size (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) is something to overcome. Ideally, he plays center for the Jets, but lately they've switched him over to wing, which could simplify the game for a slumping youngster.

On this night, having the 33-year-old Adam Lowry in the middle paid off big for Bjorck. Viggo did a good job finishing a partial clearance by Lowry in the Winnipeg end, and it was Lowry who aggressively pushed the puck back into Ottawa's own zone as the Sens tried to gather themselves at center ice. Lowry followed the play all the way to the end boards, where 32-year-old veteran Alex Iafallo joined the forecheck. Lowry forced his man to make a pass, Iafallo disrupted the pass's intended recipient, and Lowry knocked the loose puck from behind the net into the slot, which is where Bjorck had been able to skate unnoticed. All the kid had to do was finish his chance, and he did. His teammates looked so happy as they mobbed him in the corner, and the Winnipeg crowd chanted "Vi-ggo!" in celebration. Even with all the zeros that piled up in the beginning, you can't lose sight of the fact that this very young player has a very bright future.

"They've been saying 'It's coming! It's coming!' but eventually you start getting a little bit frustrated," Bjorck said in an intermission interview. "It's nice to have them to back me."

It's also nice that his first goal came at home, because Bjorck's personal goal song—"Hero" by Charlotte Perrelli—is a special one for him. For that aspect of this story, I'll throw to someone with much more expert knowledge on the subject than me.

The Eurovision Context

The year is 1999. Charlotte Perrelli, performing under her maiden name Nilsson, has ascended a stage in Jerusalem wearing pink pants and a pink-and-nude mesh top that would be quite at home in a figure skating program. Months earlier, Perrelli won the Melodifestivalen with her song "Tusen och en natt," which guaranteed her spot as Sweden's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest. Although the song was originally in Swedish, Perrelli would perform the English version, "Take Me to Your Heaven," in Eurovision proper. She was one of many contestants singing in English that year, following a rule change that contestants no longer had to sing in their national language.

Selma Björnsdóttir of Iceland was one such contestant, performing "All Out of Luck," the country's first entry not in Icelandic. The tune was catchy, the song unabashedly cheery, and the performance spirited, with Selma dancing in front of two jazzy-looking dudes in flowing trenchcoats. Selma would finish in second place—Iceland's best-ever result. But gold went to Perrelli, marking Sweden's fourth victory, 25 years after the country's first-ever win with ABBA's "Waterloo." The flavors of that Swedish supergroup permeated Perrelli's song in its unabashed embrace of pop harmonies and the sappy style of schlager. Perrelli's plea for a lover to take her to heaven with the power of their love sounds almost Christmassy, which I mean as a compliment!

Like another great Swedish Eurovision diva, two-time winner Loreen, Perrelli returned to Eurovision. In 2008, a tinsel-clad Perrelli took the stage in Belgrade and with the upbeat "Hero," a song about the heroic quest for love. Three days after she won the Melodifestivalen with "Hero," Perrelli's sister Caroline gave birth to Viggo Bjorck.

Whatever your opinion on schlager, "Hero" is not as good a song as "Take Me To Your Heaven," and finished in 12th place at Eurovision. But "Hero" did what "Take Me To Your Heaven" never could, gracing the rink of the Canada Life Centre as Viggo Bjorck scored his first career goal 18 years later. Bjorck, in a touching tribute to his aunt, selected "Hero" as his goal song. The two have a tight relationship and their family celebrates Christmas together, Bjorck told the Swedish newspaper Expressen. (Jets defenseman and fellow Swede Elias Salomonsson selected ABBA's "Gimme Gimme Gimme.")

In many ways, "Hero" being selected as a Jets goal song is a greater, less fraught honor than winning Eurovision. The 18-year-old nephew has a long career ahead of him, which means many more thrumming crowds will have the chance to hear the inspiring lyrics of "Hero." In the words of Perrelli, "Take it or leave it / You better believe it!"