Matthew Schaefer, the best NHL defenseman of the next generation and maybe already this one, is a pleasure to watch. The first unanimous Calder winner in 33 years, he finished second on the Islanders in both goals and assists last season. As a defenseman! As an 18-year-old! There is a damn teenager at the controls of the Isles' offense, driving play at both ends of the ice and looking so impossibly assured that he was named alternate captain in his second year, and nobody thinks this is weird or fluky. Sure, he was a no-brainer for first overall pick, but even wunderteens usually require some period of adjustment.

Year two has started even hotter. Twenty games in, Schaefer leads the Islanders in points (nine goals, 15 assists), all the while playing the fourth-most minutes per game of the entire league. Young legs are nice to have, but he's out here playing entire overtimes without coming off. His defense is good, if not quite elite—he's still vulnerable to being forechecked, and his positioning can sometimes be off—but the stage for the Schaefer Show is 200 feet long. He's a demon in transition and a menace in the offensive zone. "We're watching greatness kind of evolve," teammate Mat Barzal said.

The most complimentary thing I can say about Schaefer's scoring is that he is not by any means a chucker. He's not perched at the blue line, clapping pucks on a prayer, like some empty-calorie offensive defensemen I could name. His very reasonable shot percentage both last year and this represent neither a player who has been especially lucky, nor a volume scorer taking away other, potentially shorter-odds opportunities. He is earning his points with his decisions.

That was on full display a couple of days ago, when Schaefer collected his first career hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets. None of the three goals were particularly sexy, but each one featured a choice or an action from Schaefer many seconds earlier to set them up. A perfectly placed chip pass to spring a rush on the first, pinching up to cut off a clearance attempt on the second, and yes, a ambitious and maybe not wholly analytically sound decision to rush up-ice on an empty-net opportunity to complete the Matt Trick.

We'll allow him his eagerness on the clincher. "I see them pull [the goalie] and I’m like, 'Oh!'" We'll event grant him his pump-up-the-crowd celebration, and his pandering afterward with, "How can I not celly that hard when you guys are in the building?" Islanders fans have waited a long, long time for a player like this. Longer than Schaefer's been alive.

Or take his overtime winner in Minnesota a few of weeks ago, his second goal of that game, and facilitated by him not biting on a 2-on-1 Wild rush, cutting off the pass to make it a manageable situation for his goalie. Usually, if you see a 19-year-old having to solo defend an odd-man rush, he will appear to the attackers, Looney Tunes–style, as a big juicy steak. But, then, most teams don't stick a 19-year-old out there to start overtime as the lone defenseman to begin with, because most of them aren't Schaefer. That horse left the barn last year, and is galloping down the Long Island Expressway. He's already and unequivocally The Guy.

Is it little bit symbolic, possibly even augurious, that it was Quinn Hughes, the current standard of blueline excellence, who tried to similarly disrupt the Isles' counter-rush—and Schaefer just sniped it past him anyway? You could say that. I didn't say it. You totally could, though.

The second-most exciting thing about Matthew Schaefer is that at age 19, he appears to have it all figured out. The most exciting thing is that at age 19, we know he doesn't yet. It's up from here.