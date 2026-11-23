After an agonizingly long trade-demand/suspension saga that featured the former Red Wings captain fully abandoning his team a month into this season, Dylan Larkin has received his wish—mostly. As one of Kash Patel's good buddies, the disgruntled Detroiter was reportedly wielding his no-movement clause to keep the Wings from resolving his situation with a Canadian team. But a few weeks without playing hockey (or getting paid) apparently softened his stance. Larkin will be suiting up for the division rival Montreal Canadiens, and in return Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff got a bushel of draft picks, a back-up goalie at best in Sam Montembeault, a draft-bust depth forward in Kirby Dach, and a real prospect in Michael Hage.

If it feels like the Habs won this trade, it's because they gave up zero good NHL players for four-and-a-half reasonably priced years of a guy who should serve as a really great second-line center on a contender. Montreal is already pretty busy with nifty young forwards, but the 30-year-old Larkin should slot in nicely thanks to his two-way talents and goalscoring pedigree. Playing on by far the most stacked team that's ever employed him, he won't be the focal point that he was in Detroit, but it shouldn't be hard for him to find a place in the hearts of fans who were chanting "We want Larkin!" the last time he visited.

So far this season, at 14-6-4, the Canadiens sit comfortably in playoff position but are in no state to refuse more help. Their young superstars, plus the tier below, are producing less than they were when they set a torrid pace last year, while goaltender Jakub Dobes, coming off a strong rookie campaign, now backs up the even-younger Jacob Fowler. I'm looking at the 22-year-old winger Juraj Slafkovsky (two goals, after 30 last year) as the guy who stands to benefit most from having Larkin as his center. But his arrival should be appreciated by everyone from Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on offense to Noah Dobson on defense, because he'll make each individual load a little lighter. Montreal is counting on its core to produce the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 1993, and the current cast will have at minimum four shots at it, with a decent amount of cap space to add even more weapons.

The Red Wings, on the other hand, are likely going to miss the playoffs for the 11th straight season. Even with Larkin in the lineup, this was not a powerful attack. The Wings are 30th in the league in goals scored, and they've managed more than two goals in a game just once in their last eight tries. Detroit's path to victory on any given night is an ugly and unappealing one—slow the game down to a brutal, low-event grind and hope their goalie outplays the other. But ultimately this team, which is lacking meaningful veteran depth and struggles to develop its youngsters, is just not going to hang with better opponents. Dealing Larkin doesn't even solve all of their "important player is unhappy" problems, as restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson, drafted sixth overall in 2021, seems content to keep waiting out the front office until they deal him, too.

Now Detroit's hopes rest with Michael Hage, who's going to hop to the NHL after his third year at Michigan. As far as college boys go, he's a prize, as he currently leads the NCAA in points and stands a chance of becoming the first men's player since Johnny Gaudreau to average two per game. In an ideal scenario, Hage could turn out to be as good as peak Dylan Larkin! Which would mean that the Red Wings have exactly as much work left to do to build a team as they've ever had. At least the Lions won again on Sunday.