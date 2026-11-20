It is becoming physically painful to watch Alexander Ovechkin play hockey. In this, his 22nd and final NHL season, all at once he has started to look his age. He hasn't been the most ... let's say ambulatory skater for years now, but he had somehow found ways to defy the calendar and continue to put up 30- and 40-goal seasons. That magic has run out. With just one goal in 20 games this season, none in his last 15, the NHL's greatest scorer is in the longest goal drought of his career.

Over the last few years, Ovechkin's game has contracted to encompass only his shot. That snipe from the circle hadn't abandoned him, even as his footspeed did—he's the slowest forward in the league by both average and top skating speed. As long as he was scoring, it was easier to ignore, if still a little upsetting for anyone who remembers the freight train he was in his youth. But the shot's gone too, at least over the first quarter of the season. "Chances are there,” Ovechkin insisted Thursday night, after Washington's 6-3 home loss to Buffalo. “Sometimes you hold stick too tight."

Without the goals, what's left is a large old man, skating stiffly and slowly up and down the neutral zone, waiting for his teammates to make something happen, because he can't backcheck, and he can't go coast to coast anymore. Against the Sabres, with the game already well out of hand, he was chased down from behind on a potential 2-on-1. An unmistakable sign it's time to hit the exits.

A few minutes earlier, Ovechkin had recorded perhaps the least earned, least consequential assist of all time. A mo'ai could've done it. But because it was a franchise record-setter, the league's social media channels had to play it up; the hoopla came across like when you give an elderly dog a steak before you put him down.

Look, there's no shame in hitting the wall. He's 41 years old. Sidney Crosby appears to be in his final stretch too, which is just as distressing to see. But there's actual, meaningful hockey to be played in Washington, and Ovi's not playing it, and maybe not capable of playing it. The Capitals are doing what they can to limit the handicap imposed by his valedictory season: As recently as last week he was technically on the first line and out there for puck drop, but still 11th among Caps forwards in ice time. He's now down to 13:35 per game, nearly four fewer minutes than last year, his previous career low. He's stuck to the bench whenever feasible in high-leverage situations, because he's just not looking like an NHL-caliber player anymore.

Head coach Spencer Carbery is saying all the right things, about it being only a matter of time before Ovechkin gets going. He does have a history of slow starts, which is probably earning him as much slack as is the whole you can't healthy-scratch Alex Ovechkin in his final season thing. "You think he's done and then he scores like eight goals in nine games and finishes with 30," one NHL exec noted.

But the Capitals can only wait so long. After a surprise playoff push last year, and an aggressive offseason, 10-10-0 isn't where they thought they'd be. How long can they afford to keep rolling out a two-way pylon, no matter how many career goals it has? Unless Ovechkin suddenly discovers the fountain of youth, or how to shoot 40 percent, we're going to find out.