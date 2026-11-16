The Maple Leafs Are Still Finding New Lows

The Vancouver Canucks won their fourth hockey game of the 50-day-old NHL season last night, but before you grab for your coat and panic-wave at the server to bring your check, this column will not be about the Vancouver Canucks. You deserve better than that. Hell, the Canucks deserve better than that.

But not that much better, because this is about the Toronto Maple Leafs, who just wrapped up a historic 0-6-0 homestand.

There is no city as devoted to its principal sports team than Toronto, based both on size of metropolitan area (7.1 million people) and monomaniacal allegiance (the Blue Jays, Raptors, Argonauts, Marlies, Sceptres, and Tempo are just things our northward friends notice until the lads' next morning skate), and there is no fan base as accustomed to or eager to resume its collective self-flagellation. They have entered their 60th year without either winning or appearing in a Stanley Cup Final, and the customers and their heralds are masters at not only the standard weariness of disappointment but performative fulmination. They love their team, a love which expresses itself as hatred because their team fails them as a function of their existence, and then they find out over time that they actually cut out the middlemen (the Leafs themselves) and end up falling in love with the hatred.

Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Edmonton, the best team in the Western Conference and the nurturer of the revivified Connor McDavid, was a new high, which is actually a new low and therefore a new high by definition, if you even dare to follow that. Not that losing to Edmonton is a cause for shame in and of itself; the Oilers are 16-3-3, and McDavid himself is on a 22-game scoring streak that puts him on a 195-point pace. The Leafs also have a slow and ponderous defense, so allowing only one goal against a power plant like Edmonton is quite the achievement. If that's what you're looking for.

But that loss came at the end of a six-game homestand in which the Leafs lost each game in regulation—a first for the franchise after 109 years of life, and only the second in anyone’s history (following the 1971–72 Los Angeles Kings). In a league that produces the elegantly named "loser point" as part of the adjudication of the event, getting nothing whatsoever out of a home stand so long … well, it is just so satisfyingly Leafs that many observers have already ruled them out of playoff contention, with only 75 percent of the season to play. Their last win, as it happens, was Hallowe'en night against the Canucks, but we promised to spare you that discussion, and we are mammals of our word.

In the interests of fairness, nobody in their right mind viewed the Leafs as a Cup contender, though right-mindedness is rarely a qualification for GTA sports fandom. And hope springs internal for everyone, whether justified or not. The kicker here is that after a terrible season last year, the organization apparently refused to consider a full-on rebuild in the offseason for commercial reasons, and has traded and cap-strangled itself to such an extent that a rebuild is essentially impossible in the short term anyway, even if the ownership (Rogers Communications, which owns most Canadian eyeballs and most of the televised hockey) wanted to do so. They don't even have their own first-round picks in the next two drafts. The Leafs are essentially screwed, and they are the handymen with the ratchet wrenches.

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The locals always want to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel while being the first to point out that there is only the one light and it's in the middle of a locomotive. They will tell you about the injuries, about the poor start by new future HOF goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, about the natural growing pains of No. 1 draft pick Gavin McKenna, and about the aging roster that will have to ride out the ebb tide until the Leafs find a way to conjure cap room and draft picks that they do not currently have.

They also discuss the firing of head coach Jim Hiller with enthusiastic relish, even though Hiller just got the job and is unlikely to be untethered so quickly. The Leafs have a new general manager (John Chayka) and an entirely remade front office trying to right the ship without repairing the hull or sails on the assumption that a rebuild is bad for business and the vibes surrounding the business. That too is regarded as malfeasance, though, and after 22 games, barely a quarter of the new season, the fan base's general stance is "Something must be done!" When asked what the specific something is, they sit blankly for a moment and then blurt, "Well, do it anyway."

It is, for the semi-learned outsider, quite the show, because it actually predates our current era of shouty punditry. Because of those 60 years without a parade, the normal feeling of entitlement that fans tend to have based on their own unrewarded loyalties has already been exhausted and replaced with a search for new ways to describe familiar shortcomings. Last year was impressive enough for the displeased, as they won the firings of GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube and fretted over the long-term intentions of star Auston Matthews, so more of the same would have made it tough on the complaining fan. Fortunately, Bobrovsky, who helped bring two Cups to Florida, has been both hurt and ineffective, and the naught-for-the-homestand, which ended Saturday, has helped rekindle the fan base's peculiar but still ardent outrage.

We would say that at some point this will all be over, and cite the law of big numbers as the reason why futility cannot reasonably continue indefinitely, but people have been saying that about the Leafs since Lester Pearson. The whole idea of being a devoted fan, then, especially of the Leaf variety, is that you keep coming back for more, even when the more is so decidedly less. The knack is novelty, in dressing up the less so that it looks just a little different than the normal less. That way, your average sour Leafs fan now at least has a new data point upon which to flail. The audacious originality of this losing streak did just the trick.