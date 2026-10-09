Even Anonymous Stadium Workers Are Scoring On The Cowboys

As if Thursday's 24-16 defeat to a (formerly) winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers team—a loss which never really felt as close as the final score looks—wasn't already bad enough for the Dallas Cowboys. They now have to deal with everyone seeing a video of Dak Prescott walking to the locker room, fresh after losing at home to those aforementioned Bucs, taking offense to a worker inside the stadium calling his performance "embarrassing." The word was so triggering that it forced Prescott into some glaring, perhaps even glowering.

Here’s our angle of a worker — either stadium employee or valet car driver — calling out Dak Prescott and the Cowboys performance, with Dak’s reaction which he said was prompted by the man looking away after saying the criticisms. #dallascowboys #nfl pic.twitter.com/ffznCyahvv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 9, 2026

Later at his press conference, where Prescott had to sit there and explain his team's ass-kicking in primetime, he was asked about the moment:

When he said it I just happened to look at him, and at that point he looked away, didn’t look, and when I turned my head back, he said something else, so that’s the part that, just as a man or a person, feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it. Don’t coward away from the reaction that you’re going to get. If you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, say it to me. Don’t go back on it. That’s all it was. I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.

When asked in a follow-up whether he would characterize the loss as "embarrassing," Prescott gave the customary The NFL is any given Sunday (or Thursday), and all these teams are full of professionals type of justification for why he could not label it that strongly. But he did acknowledge that the Cowboys ate some amount of shit: "It was a game we were supposed to have on paper ... In this league, you’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win, and when a winless team comes into your home stadium on a Thursday night, primetime game, yeah, we’re supposed to win that."

Unfortunately for Prescott, "embarrassing" is the best word to describe this team right about now. Not because they lost, not because they lost to the (formerly) winless Bucs, but because that's really the only way to describe what their defense let Bucky Irving do to them. He went for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. It is embarrassing that this defense gave up 17 points in the third quarter alone to a team with an undrafted rookie in Jalon Daniels replacing their starting quarterback. It is embarrassing that Prescott had two of his overthrown balls turn into picks, but it's also embarrassing that Prescott had to throw the ball 42 times to make up for his defense.

Whoever that guy in stadium was, he was right to call this out for what this is.