As Democrats across the nation celebrated November’s historic riposte to the Trump administration, I stared in mild disbelief at a different scoreboard: Washington State Initiative 638. My home state was voting in favor of banning trans girls from playing school sports.

This initiative was among the latest batch of right-wing ballot measures bankrolled by local hedge fund fuckhead Brian Heywood. As a “libertarian,” he argues for fewer restrictions on high-speed police pursuits and more restrictions on kids' autonomy. If he sounds like he might be in line to receive a sympathetic profile in the New York Times, well buddy, there’s actually two! Every election cycle, he throws a few million bucks into a number of idiotic questions on the Washington state ballot. For the most part, they fail unceremoniously. This is what happened with his other initiatives in 2026.

The way I-638 works is to require every girl wishing to participate in a school sport as early as middle school (12 years old) to carry proof she passed one of the following three evaluations: Her genitals were inspected for compliance by a doctor, her genetics were tested, or she had a hormone panel which showed “normal endogenously produced testosterone levels.” For misogynists, this initiative has a two birds-one shotgun blast effect of relegating trans girls to second-class citizenship and creating major hurdles to girls’ participation in sports in general. There is also an interesting intersexism component of the “best grade of three girl tests goes on your permanent record” approach. There will be cis girls who fail at least one of these; let’s hope middle schoolers are comfy enough in their bodies to weather that sort of reveal. Most importantly for the broader right-wing project, though, it makes the othering of trans girls structural. In order for a young cis girl to play sports, she must now jump through all these dumb hoops, yes, but also she must tacitly concede the premise of those hoops. She must choose conceding that premise over any kind of solidarity with girls who need it most.

When I was very small, all of my best friends were girls. I was a sort of spacey, sensitive kid. The girls I knew got what I was about better than the boys did. They liked reading books about animals and didn’t mind my habit of bursting into tears in the presence of loud noises. When my best friend at school moved away, I set about trying to be more like the boys I knew. It was not a good experience. They were generally confusing and terrifying, but they all loved sports, and I liked sports too. If I understood sports, I reasoned, I could understand them. I checked out every book about sports the school library had—biographies of Sammy Sosa, Brett Favre and Randall Cunningham. My elementary school provided free copies of the local newspapers, so every morning during class, I read the sports page of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, then cut out with scissors all of that day’s baseball transactions and pasted them into a small notebook I kept, so I had a complete ledger of who went where.

By this point, I was really starting to annoy the adults in my life. I was kind of smart, or had a knack for George W. Bush’s tests at any rate, but I had no interest in applying myself to schoolwork or paying much attention in class. The adult world and its news made little sense to me. My parents listened to NPR, which at the time mostly consisted of reported car bombings in Iraq and how many people had died in each bombing. I wondered what the Iraqis had against cars. The world of sports, on the other hand, could be fully comprehended, because the incentives were readily apparent. I was gangly and asthmatic, a real horseshit athlete, but low expectations are a blessing. Everyone has their moments. The boys I thought were cool never cheered louder than when my crummy ass ripped a clutch double, or laid out for a sinking liner.

Toward the end of middle school, everything at home was really falling apart. The housing market collapsed, which threw my dad, a general contractor, into significant debt and a depression from which he would never fully emerge. My mom, at wits’ end, found a doctor who put me on Adderall to try and get me to focus. School still bored me, but I could read two books a day and really work at the stuff I cared about. I got a bit better at baseball and a lot funnier, and I finally figured out that you don’t have to try to fit in. If you can be yourself and have good qualities, people will like you and get on your bandwagon.

And then, right as things were starting to look a little better for me socially, I learned about gender nonconformity—what that humming noise in the background the whole way had been. So there I was: 13 years old, hopped up on enough prescription stimulants that I’m puking most days, grades in the shitter, two parents as annoyed with me as they are with each other, and in possession of full knowledge that every bit of obsessive effort I had put into becoming this odd but unremarkable boy had been for naught. Suddenly, getting called a fag by my friends (which was the style at the time) would ruin my whole day, because now I knew it was true, and if they knew it was true, they wouldn’t have been my friends.

Things got dark pretty quickly in the couple of years after this. I didn’t go out for sports in high school and would only show up to begin class, then I would just excuse myself to the bathroom and wander the halls the whole period. It was a few semesters before I realized I didn’t actually have to stay. I was a nervous wreck. My whole life was lying to people. I started in with drugs half to cope with the constant fear, and half because drug users aren’t so skeptical of liars. When I finally did come out, it turned out my fears were founded. Everyone who had been in my life wanted nothing to do with me.

The few weeks that followed still haunt me. I stopped going to school entirely except to buy weed. I would spend the whole day on the bus, face pressed against the window. I knew that soon I would have to kill myself, but the novelty of getting to be myself was, for the moment, worth the crushing depression. And then, I got really lucky.

I was smoking weed alone in the dugout of the high school baseball field when three American Apparelled cis girls walked over, plopped down next to me, whipped out pipes and started chatting. They were a year younger than me—freshmen, though they were also just there to get counted. They asked my pronouns unprompted, didn’t flinch, and then invited me along with them to Safeway to self-check six bagels and a tub of spreadable brie for the price of one bagel. As I found out, they were all big Tumblr users, so my shit was utterly pedestrian to them. We were basically inseparable for about a year after that. It wasn’t an easy year for any of us. Their fashionable drug habits became scary ones, and they picked up the requisite scumbag adult boyfriends who enable 14-year-olds to do coke and heroin regularly. In the end, the drugs beat the friendship, and we all stopped seeing each other. But I now had precedent for being loved and fought for, which probably kept me alive through the worst of what was to come.

The Pacific Northwest has a reputation of being, in Brian Heywood’s words, “uber progressive.” That isn’t right, of course, because nowhere is a monolith. There are tech workers, radicals, oligarchs, artists, rednecks and spherical raccoons. Heywood is a Mormon who bought a Buddhist temple in Japan and decorated it with an impressive number of beanbag chairs. None of it really jells together, in my experience. It’s a famously antisocial place, and that was before the pandemic hit and further increased the share of WFH tech sector jobs. I think this may have made it a particularly appealing target for anti-trans rhetoric.

Plus, it was not just Heywood all by himself dumping stray millions into this “issue.” The Republican Party and its donors decided to stake everything they had on an all-out blitz against trans kids, particularly trans girls. The GOP basically conceded that they had no remorse for an evil war everyone hates, or insane gas prices, or everyone's neighbors getting kidnapped, or citizens getting bumped off by the secret police in the street, or the pedophile cabal cover-up, or the fact that basically everyone is broke right now. America would deal with that, they reasoned, because trans girls are just that icky.

As we all found out, even if you pour a reported $400 million into making people hate trans girls, voters simply have bigger problems at the moment. But as we are finding out, if you pour $400 million into making people hate trans girls, and if what passes for an opposition party in this country decides to mostly let that slide, well, you will still get something like $400 million's worth of hate. The fascinating (derogatory) thing about this ballot measure’s success is just how dependent it was on the votes of Democrats in the map’s blue dots, showing that the conservative message held sway on this one topic, if not any others.

In every Washington election in my lifetime, most of the rural counties go red, and then King and Pierce County—containing Seattle, Tacoma, and their surrounding metro areas’ relatively massive populations—come in late and render irrelevant the fuckass opinions of Walla Walla. King and Pierce represent well over a third of the state’s population, and neither has voted Republican in a presidential election since the Gipper, which is also true of the state itself. For this measure, the late bailout didn’t come, with King going just 42-58 against the measure and Pierce going 60-40 for it.

Obviously, the lion's share of the fault for this regression should fall on the insane right-wing investment in this particular matter, as well as their broader project of making us all more afraid of and distant from the people around us, and therefore less likely to organize for collective action against, for instance, the class of grifters and vampires creating and capitalizing on the present circumstances. The question of who failed to stop it is a bit thornier. I’m not going to blame the victim. In a no-win situation where trans people could either keep their mental health safe and let the chips fall where they may, or embark on the thankless task of agitating against our grim reality to people who either do not believe it exists or are very much a part of it, it cannot be said that they didn’t fight.

So I find myself wondering how much of a role the national Democratic Party’s posture played in this loss. They used to be half-reliable to at least pretend to be against shit like this, but the agreed-upon strategy this go-round seemed to be avoiding the trans questions entirely or conceding the points to the Republicans to appease the specter of electability. The incoming Democrat senators from Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas, as well as the new governor of Ohio, all gave shitty and wrong statements on this particular “issue.” That might matter less if you happened to be, say, a local transgender candidate who has taken it upon yourself to connect with voters and make certain that their impression of a trans person is someone empathetic to their problems. But it might matter more somewhere like Seattle or the internet, where trans people confine themselves to insularity for safety or just out of habit, and the loudest voices in the Democratic Party are not local, because the local officials aren’t running in competitive races. It could be that I’m just desperate to imagine that there was a simple way to avoid all this. I’m not saying that it’s easy to imagine the Democratic Party leadership suddenly growing a capacity for conviction and empathy, but it is easier to comprehend than the reality we must now face.

The initiative is set to take effect on Dec. 3, and cis kids' parents are in a mad scramble to get the requisite paperwork. It might not last. Seattle Public Schools is already mounting a challenge, and the state Supreme Court is pretty liberal—though if the success of the ballot measure tells us anything, it is that trans-allyship is not a reliable liberal value any longer. Best-case scenario, this all gets struck down, but transphobes nevertheless will feel emboldened. The worst-case scenario has very little to do with sports. Empathy is a muscle, and you learn to work it out when you are young. Republicans do not really care about basically a dozen trans girls statewide disrupting the sanctity of middle school volleyball or whatever. They care about the friends they will make, the relationships they will build, the love they will find. If a kid realizes that the people who are supposed to be really different and scary actually enrich your life, that the unknown needn’t be so feared, then buddy, that’s more or less the whole damn game.

The most harrowing part of I-638 for me is that things really were getting better. This was made particularly clear at my last job before the Defector internship, at Tacoma Community College. I was a little concerned about having so many regular degular coworkers. Instead, I found out that 50th-percentile straight guys born after 9/11, addicted to Zyn and hentai and sports gambling though they are, innately understand transness in a way that bleeding-heart liberals my age and much older often cannot. They interacted with trans kids a lot growing up. A few of these dudes even voted for Trump in ‘24 because of their entrepreneurial ambitions (ew) and yet were genuinely horrified to hear that he was enacting transphobic policies. Where I was so isolated and wanting for any semblance of normalcy in my youth, today’s trans kids can have healthy social lives, or at least what passes for that these days. Enthusiasm for trans rights and disgust for transphobia is no longer limited to Lana Del Rey’s strongest Tumblr soldiers; those are the dominant opinions among the youngest demographics. The kids are all right (to trans people at least). This openness breeds vulnerability though, as if trans kids were not vulnerable enough. Having seen what it can be like, I cannot fathom going back.

There is no more perfect target for Republican slander than trans kids. If you are looking for a group to bully, trans people are an unusually socially awkward group who make up just 1 percent of the population and, when last surveyed, ran an 18 percent unemployment rate. Republicans, cowards that they are, were not content with these advantages: They went after the children of that demographic. Democrats, cowards that they are, mostly have not found the moral clarity to fight for us. But I know it’s hard to compete with the standard set by delinquent teens smoking weed in a dugout.