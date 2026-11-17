Ha! The courts told Donald Trump to halt work on his D.C. golf course! Ha! He’s been stopped again! The system worked! Ha!

Oh, please.

OK, it is true that U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued an angry and odd Saturday ruling that technically stopped the U.S. Department of the Interior from moving forward with the president's directive to put a so-called "championship" golf course in place of three existing golf courses in East Potomac Park, located on a federally owned 400-or-so acre peninsula south of the Lincoln Memorial and Tidal Basin on the Potomac River.

The judge's restraining order, however, only holds for two weeks. She will use that time to consider motions related to lawsuits brought against the government by assorted preservationist and golfing groups hoping to kill the project.

The proceedings leading up to the ruling were testy. The judge questioned the administration's position that the course's future is such an urgent matter, and she told Trump’s lawyers over the weekend that she would begin contempt of court proceedings in a “zeptosecond” (or .0000000000000000000001 of a second) if she learned the president’s minions haven't complied with her previous demands to preserve all documents related to his golf-course scheme.

But the order did not mandate that the federal government actually keep the park's golf courses open. Trump voided the 50-year lease that the National Links Trust (NLT) signed in 2020 to manage the park's two nine-hole courses, an 18-hole track, and a putt-putt course. And the Interior Department didn't hire another management company to take NLT's place. That meant there was nobody to run the place as of yesterday.

So while residents and others are free for now, as per the court order, to roam in and around the amazing century-old public park, there is no golf. Just as Trump decreed a month ago while sentencing the historic Hains Point courses to death.

Shortly after his reinauguration ceremony, Trump bullied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser into demolishing Black Lives Matter Plaza downtown, and there's been a relentless cavalcade of local travesties since: the Kennedy Center shutdown, the White House ballroom’s erection, the National Guard deployment, etc. I grew up being taught about the military occupation of Belfast and looking at photos of soldiers on the streets of that foreign city; you could take the same sort of shots in my hometown nowadays.

And while the nation’s capital is slowly but surely being laid to waste, the rest of the country has just sat back and let it all be. We’re used to this sort of abandonment around here. Most Americans don’t even know, let alone care, about the city’s 700,000 or so residents having no vote. (I’ve been polling out-of-towners for decades on this very topic, so don’t @ me. Go ask your aunt in Iowa and get back to me.)

So I'm not optimistic that this really means the Hains Point folly is dead. After all, how many times have we been told the ballroom project was stopped? Yet aerial shots last week showed a structure much bigger and more grotesque than anybody could have imagined. At this point—the courts, bluenami, decency, and common sense be damned—I wouldn’t even bet against Trump getting an arch, the least fathomable of his insane vanity plans.

Because of its location, East Potomac Park’s demolition would be a less visible fiasco than the aforementioned others. But Trump getting his way on this would nonetheless deliver another devastating hit to the locals. A recent Washington Post report said that, while a whole lot remains unknown, the initial designs from Tom Fazio, a golf course architect who designed several of Trump’s courses, subsume portions of Hains Point that were historically used by cyclists, joggers, picnickers, classic-car cruisers and detailers, and scads of other non-golfers.

The day the restraining order was issued, Trump used social media to call Hains Point "Trash Island," describe the East Potomac course as it exists now as "dangerous," and repeat a pledge that local residents will get half-off greens fees if he gets his way. (Former CNN reporter Jim Acosta walked the park after the ruling and discovered that Trump has indeed been trashing the place.)

Trump then spent Sunday at his own "championship" course in the suburbs, called Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., a place which already has his name on it, was also designed by Fazio, and has hosted all sorts of big golf events through the years and could continue doing so long after he's dead and gone.

So who needs another such course built in the same market? And why now? Why ever?