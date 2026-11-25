As heartening as it was to see the wave of student-led Gaza solidarity encampments across college campuses in the spring of 2024, it was just as appalling to see the crackdowns from those same schools' administrations. Across the world, university leaders showed that they were willing to sacrifice the safety of their own students and faculty, rather than divest from any companies that had financial ties to a state committing active genocide.

The most closely covered protest was at Columbia University, where the school ultimately sent in the NYPD to dismantle the camp and assault students. The response dragged on for months; a WhatsApp group strategized on how to get the protestors deported, and put together a list of targets. Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil is currently appealing a deportation order, after he was held in ICE detention without criminal charges for over 100 days. On the other side of the country in 2024, UCLA's security and local police stood by as masked goons attacked students within the Gaza solidarity encampment, and tossed fireworks at them. Roughly 30 of the students and faculty attacked have sued UCLA for civil rights violations.

Because of reporting last week from Bradford William Davis and Kaya Henkes-Power at the publication Eyeblack, another school administration's grimy efforts have come to light, two years later. When San José State University students put together their Gaza solidarity encampment in 2024, they convened at the Victory Salute statue, a monument on campus honoring the school's alumni Tommie Smith and John Carlos for their raised fists at the 1968 Summer Olympics. The statue was created in 2005 by the Portuguese artist Ricardo Gouveia, who goes by the moniker Rigo 23.

"The statue poses a paradox for viewers," reads a page on the SJSU website. "Demonstrating the harnessing of education, self-determination, and accepting of consequences to challenge the inequities of the status quo, while located on a campus of higher education at a time when those seeking an education and independence are doing so at significant financial cost to themselves, their families, and their futures. The work for dignity, equity, and justice has and continues to take on obstacles that are meant to slow and discourage progress."

One of those obstacles included SJSU president Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who sent an email on May 15, 2024, to Harry Edwards, the renowned sociologist and civil rights activist. In her email, which can be read in full here, Teniente-Matson claimed she "fundamentally" supported freedom of expression—don't they always?—but that she was "concerned by the placement of paraphernalia and affixation of items to the statutes [sic] themselves." She mentioned a social media post by both Gouveia and Smith "which has been interpreted as affirmative support for the statute's [sic] usage as an accoutrement for collateral materials and symbols of the cause, expressly the flag that is now hanging from the statute [sic] itself." The email closes with Teniente-Matson suggesting that Edwards and his "infamous colleagues" Smith, Carlos, and Ken Noel put together some kind of statement "in whatever manner you feel is most appropriate."

Edwards and Noel were fundamental to the creation of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, an organization that urged black athletes to boycott the 1968 Olympics and advocate for civil rights for not just black Americans but Africans around the world. One of the conditions of the movement's boycott included banning South Africa from the Olympics for its system of apartheid. The mass boycott never happened, but individual Olympians demonstrated in their own ways, including Carlos's and Smith's iconic salutes on the podium.

Decades later, the faces of the OPHR were being asked to kneecap a different protest. The Eyeblack report goes through the timeline piece by piece, but the gist is that Teniente-Matson, who had previously buddied up to the IDF on a trip to Israel, continued to insinuate that the Victory Salute statue was being vandalized by pro-Palestine protestors, and Edwards reinforced that insinuation. The university put out a statement signed by Edwards, Smith, Carlos, and Noel, expressing "disappointment and disapproval of the statue being improperly used as part of the encampment."

Students at the site and Gouveia confirmed separately to Eyeblack that the encampment had not damaged the statue in any visible way. From the available footage, Teniente-Matson's concern was that some signs and a Palestinian flag were placed on the statue. It very much seemed like the SJSU president and Edwards accused the students of something they did not do:

[Gouveia] told eyeblack that Carlos was furious after hearing his report, and the sprinter claimed that Edwards misled him about the encampment. "Man, you know, all I heard was like, you know, Harry [was] telling me they were barbecuing on the statue, graffiti on it,” Gouveia said Carlos told him. Further, Gouveia said Carlos insisted he was unaware “that a private conversation with Dr. Harry Edwards…would become a public statement” bashing the encampment.

In fact, Victory Salute was deliberately designed by Gouveia to leave the second-place spot on the podium empty, at the request of Peter Norman, the actual Olympian who stood beside Smith and Carlos in 1968 and wore an OPHR badge in support of their protest. "Anybody can get up there and stand up for something they believe in," Norman said of the statue.

The most bizarre part of the SJSU saga that when Edwards was confronted by Eyeblack's Davis about the statement, he denied writing it and said he had just endorsed it. Edwards said he didn't care what Gouveia or Carlos thought, and to him, the students' protest looked like a "homeless encampment." He had a lot of other condescending remarks about the encampment, and was glad SJSU got the students to dismantle it. One would think that the goals of the OPHR and the university's Gaza solidarity encampment have some obvious commonalities, but instead Edwards called the latter "opportunistic bullshit."

There were signs that Edwards, who has often been recruited by many entities to weigh in at the intersection of race and sports, had adopted a somewhat puzzling attitude toward these issues in recent years. In Christine Brennan's book about Caitlin Clark, the USA Today columnist interviewed Edwards on how the WNBA could make the young star's competitors like her more; his suggestion was having each team hold seminars on how they could serve as the "wind beneath the wings" of Clark and other rookies. This past October, in my conversation with Brennan about her skewed reporting on Clark, she frequently invoked Edwards's name and said that because we were mocking her delusional WNBA coverage, we were by proxy mocking him too. I still disagree with that claim, but in light of new information, I feel like I now have a better read of what the current-day Edwards actually thinks.