Two weeks after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was forced to admit to having conducted one of his many multiply illicit affairs with a woman accused of working as a spy for the Chinese government, 11 days after he was forced out of his position at the titanic chipmaker and tentpole of the world economy, and one week after I made a pilgrimage to the holy site in Silicon Valley where he came up with the idea for the multi-trillion dollar company, Jensen Huang is back. The Nvidia board announced Monday morning that he would return to his position, reassuring the public and Nvidia investors that Huang's "reinstatement poses no national security risk."

Momentum had been building toward Huang's reinstatement since he was forced out. The strongest push reportedly has come from within Nvidia, which might seem somewhat surprising given reports of Huang having "terrorized" and "humiliated" staffers who annoyed him or otherwise got in his way. Concerning as those reports may be, they don't really matter when considered against the credit Huang popularly receives for how much money Nvidia has made for everyone. The myth of the lone visionary CEO is largely a marketing fiction, but in the case of Nvidia, which has flirted with a $5 trillion market cap, it's more or less true. Huang created a corporate architecture that gave him an unusual amount of power, and he used it to make a series of risky and ultimately very successful bets. This is why so many current and former Nvidia people called on the board to Stand With Jensen.

As for the people opposed to Huang's return, some of them are AI people who find themselves on the opposite side of Huang in the debate over closed vs. open models. Huang has long argued for AI development that favors open-source–style knowledge sharing over the closed-off frontier lab model, a stance that makes sense given that the open model of development creates the largest and hungriest possible market for his company's chips. The frontier lab model's argument against this mode is that the political-religious stakes in the race to create the machine god before everybody else are just too high to allow for anything as squishy as sharing; as with Huang's case, that argument neatly aligns with their business interests.

The main faction who opposed Huang's return to Nvidia are the China hawks. While some doubt has emerged concerning the widely proliferated claims that his paramour Alice Huang (no relation) is an actual spy for China, she does appear to have been at least talking to Chinese state officials during her affair with the once and future Nvidia CEO, and it also seems the Trump administration's China hawks were the driving force behind Huang's exposure and removal. But Jensen Huang doesn't need to have been honeypotted by a Chinese Mata Hari to want to sell premium Nvidia chips to China. He was happy to break U.S. export laws, because his domestic margins were thinning. And Nvidia is at least as bound up with the U.S. government as Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed International, was or is with the Chinese state.

Anyway, none of that mattered once the big dog got on board. Donald Trump reportedly threw his full weight behind Huang's return to Nvidia, because the stock market was wobbling. The company's stock dove by a third after Huang was bounced, and it sproinged back up upon news of his return. That V-shape emerged at the same time that AI and tech stocks across the board have been heading south at crazy rates over the past few weeks.

Trump, a guy who attempted to restrict his Iran war to weekends so as not to piss off Mr. Market, was repudiated by voters in this month's midterms and is an AI bubble-burst away from losing even more hardcore supporters. Once the market made it clear that it saw Huang as essential to the continued viability of Nvidia, the president was dead set.

this is a real Trump post. he's totally lost it — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-23T17:01:37.233Z

If nothing else, this has made clear both Trump's ultimate sensitivity to the market and the ricketiness of the currently good but very wobbly AI-inflated securities economy. The latter is the most interesting thing going on with regards to the Jensen Huang affair, as it concerns the degree to which one man has become a lynchpin of the global economy. The optimist would say we should all breathe a sigh of relief now that he is back atop Nvidia. Your 401k may now rest in the hands (wandering as they may be) of an abusive, leather-jacket-clad megalomaniac with an on-again, off-again relationship to U.S. export laws, but also the mad lad has won every big bet he's made.

The pessimist would note that any system relying so heavily on one guy to prop it up is not a healthy one, and that even if Huang can keep that line going up by finding ways to continue selling chips to whoever wants them, the internal contradictions are just too significant. Especially since the president propping Huang up is doing so for cynical, desperate reasons and without a coherent vision for any time horizon beyond the next week. Or, to use 13 words instead of 100, "Sex sells," Donald Trump said. "I think it could be a net positive."