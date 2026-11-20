It's fine not to know who Jason Miller is. There are a lot of Jasons Miller out there; when I hear the name "Jason Miller," I think of the soulful, sad-eyed actor who portrayed Fr. Damian Karras in The Exorcist. This blog is not about that Jason Miller. This blog is about the following much worse guy also named Jason Miller:

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The above chinless goblin is one of the many guys whose life's work is orbiting around Donald Trump doing ... whatever, but mainly just existing horribly where they can interact with others of their ilk and monetize, crudely, their access to each other and, through each other, to the worst president in U.S. history. This Jason Miller served as a spokesperson for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and, after Trump won that election, was tapped for the position of White House communications director; he left that job within days when it came to light that he'd had an extramarital affair with Trump advisor A.J. Delgado and was the deadbeat father of her child. Miller later left a job at CNN after Delgado alleged, in a lawsuit seeking child support, that he had slipped abortifacient drugs into the drink of a previous, unnamed, pregnant girlfriend; Miller sued Gizmodo Media Group and reporter Katherine Krueger for $100 million, unsuccessfully, over their having published a summary of the allegations.

Later, Miller, uh ... worked (?) as the CEO of a right-wing social network called Gettr; he left that gig to serve in a nebulous "communications" role with the second Trump administration. Reportedly, Miller is the guy who arranged Flávio Bolsonaro's travel when the latter went on the lam from Brazil after losing its 2026 presidential election.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Miller's income, disclosed as part of the ongoing child-support fight he is having with Delgado, has exploded since Trump's re-election: "For the 12 months that ended in September 2026, [Miller] put his income at about $15 million," more than he had made "in the previous seven years combined." Here is a handy illustration of how guys like Miller operate. The bulk of his income came via two shady consulting/lobbying firms he runs: SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic. As an example of the business they do, SHW Partners reportedly "arranged phone calls" between Narendra Modi's government and the Trump administration ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's October visit to India.

So, like, this is corruption. That's all it is. You pay Jason Miller some money in his capacity as the head of a shady lobbying firm, and he in effect lobbies himself in his capacity as a communications staffer at the White House, and you get access to the topmost levels of the Trump administration.

In their reporting, the Post journalists (Meryl Kornfield, Aaron Schaffer, and Alex DeLuca) flag a smaller line item in Miller's haul. He received $100,000 payment in April from Semafor, the news website operated by smug dickweed Ben Smith, formerly and hilariously a media reporter at The New York Times, and before that the head of BuzzFeed's now-shuttered news division. This, as the Post reports and Semafor confirmed, was for "consulting services related to guest bookings at events," specifically the company's World Economy 2026 summit. That's basically Jason Miller's calling in life: connecting people who pay him money with more important and powerful people he knows.

As the journalist Chris Ingraham pointed out on Bluesky, Miller may be familiar to Semafor readers. He has been named as either a subject or a source on a number of Semafor blogs over the four years of that publication's existence. This is an ethical concern on top of the basic scuzziness of giving $100,000 to one of the more odious figures in American public life: Smith's website has had an undisclosed business relationship with someone it covers in its reporting and relies on as a source in its journalism.

It's also, I think, an illustration of something important to know about the nature of Semafor. No, not (or not only) that it practices the same dismal journalism-as-starfucking-and-stenography that has defined the worst of the politics press for longer than I've been alive. And not (or not only) that every story it publishes, even the odd one that stumbles into serving the public interest, represents a curation of reality negotiated among and brokered by the worst people in the world.

No, I'm talking about what those facts themselves, in turn, point to: Semafor's organizational goal is to be an events company that publishes advertisements for itself and its panel speakers, disguised as journalism. Look at the guest list (including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and newly former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang) for its "Silicon Valley And The World" event, held this week in California and described on the website as "a two-day convening focused on second-order thinking." Virtually everyone on the list is someone Semafor would be expected to cover in any credible reporting on the American tech industry; every one of them is being advertised on Semafor's website as a draw for an event the company is hosting. Jeff Bezos spoke on a panel there, promoting his vision for the future of AI to an uncritical moderator.

The roster for its Dec. 1 "Semafor Business" event isn't as glitzy, but features the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), executives from two financial services companies and a white-shoe law firm, and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

It's no surprise that Semafor employed Jason Miller. The company could hardly hope to find someone whose skills better align with its interest in putting vampire-class scumbags in a room together. What's even less of a surprise is that, as the Post reports, "Semafor no longer has a relationship with Miller’s firm." It makes sense. They're competitors in the space.