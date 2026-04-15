“Strong Fish Smell In Cabin,” And Other Pilot-To-Ground Texts

Pilot is one of those jobs with a rarefied air around it. I see the uniform, and I immediately think, That person knows and can do things that I cannot. If you've ever seen Catch Me If You Can, that power is a key plot point, as nobody questions con man Leonardo DiCaprio's authority as long as he looks like he can fly an airplane.

But pilots are people, too. They eat, and they sleep, and they follow sports just like us. Here's proof:

Air to Ground Message: ARE YOU ABLE TO TELL US HOW THE WOMENS HOCKEY GAME FINISHED Area: Blaine, MN, USA Type: Boeing 737-700A: #ae7d71081be F: #f1eb10a7226 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-02-19T20:27:03+00:00

This post is from the Bluesky account of a collection of aviation enthusiasts who form ACARS Drama. I was introduced to it by my boyfriend, a former Air Force mechanic who also worked as a fuel dispatcher at O'Hare in Chicago, and he sends me links to the messages they reproduce multiple times a week. I used to think of flying as a necessary misery, but his interest in planes has helped me see the whole process, at least sometimes, as a near-miraculous combination of technology and teamwork. Before we go any further, I asked him to define ACARS for us:

ACARS stands for Aircraft Communication and Reporting System, and the medium is a tiny text message, usually auto-generated by on-board computers. Those messages might show an aircraft position, fuel consumption, minor maintenance issues, and other small details that keep everyone involved on the same page. Pilots also interact with it frequently as a reliable and efficient catch-all comms system. Using a small screen on the cockpit center console, with side selector buttons and a physical keyboard underneath, they can send and receive basic text updates to flight dispatchers and associated ground folks, most often about flight-related issues.

For those keeping score at home: Texting while driving is an absolutely terrible thing to do, but texting while flying is encouraged.

When pilots are below 10,000 feet, I've learned, they're governed by the sterile cockpit rule, which prohibits any chatter that's not essential to flying the plane safely. But for most of their journey, it's a workplace similar to any other, with some downtime. And among the many, many messages that ACARS Drama puts in its feed, one constant is just how many of these pilots are thinking about the big game:

Air to Ground Message: COULD I GET NHL SCORES PLEASE Area: Washington DC, USA Type: Airbus A321A: #a3d0858bcc3 F: #f11e0c989a0 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-14T01:13:03+00:00

Air to Ground Message: MENS COLLEGE BBALL PLZ Area: Minneapolis, MN, USA Type: Airbus A320A: #a70905d5d4a F: #fd793a9fbbb #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T00:23:03+00:00

Air to Ground Message: ANY CHANCE YOU CAN GET A SCORE ON THE MICH/UCON GAME. Area: Valparaiso, IN, USA Type: Airbus A320A: #a881730ff54 F: #fcfeef297ae #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T01:44:03+00:00

Air to Ground Message: MLB MASTERS AND NCAA HOOCKEY PLEASE Area: Minneapolis, MN, USA Type: Airbus A320A: #aaa9a37cf96 F: #f429d2b162e #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-09T23:56:03+00:00

I hope these folks aren't placing wild parlays before takeoff, and if they are, I sure hope the one flying my plane wins his. But they ask about non-sports events, too.

Air to Ground Message: PAX WANT TO KNOW IF ARTEMIS ROCKET LANDED Area: Jacksonville, FL, USA Type: Airbus A320A: #a2da6d9d5d4 F: #f4f355d3e18 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-10T23:48:06+00:00

ACARS Drama only covers aircraft-to-station communication, which means we can't see the responses. The one-way nature of the account, combined with a lot of the abbreviations used, means plenty of the messages are more or less incomprehensible without context. But it's still fun to see when something exciting must have happened.

Air to Ground Message: LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO THANK YOU Area: Valparaiso, IN, USA Type: Embraer 175 (Enhanced Wing)A: #a46dfee7de8 F: #f50dc0c8fa5 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-10T22:59:03+00:00

Air to Ground Message: DANCING SALSA GIRL EMOJI Area: Virginia, USA Type: Boeing 737-800A: #ae8164deb3f F: #f17a31d30c4 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T12:39:11+00:00

Note that these are being typed on an alphabetical, non-QWERTY pad. "Dancing Salsa Girl Emoji" would have taken a little while to put together, so it must have been worth it.

Something I hadn't given much thought to before seeing these is that the workers who form our aviation infrastructure aren't always total strangers to each other. They might even be pals within the relatively small community, as evinced by inside jokes and references like these:

Air to Ground Message: I GOT MONEY FOR YOU, DUUUUUUDE Area: New Orleans, LA, USA Type: Airbus A321A: #ad241d438c3 F: #f022d7edf2c #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T03:22:03+00:00

Air to Ground Message: WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THAT OLD DUDE THAT THEY TRIED TO THROW IN JAIL CAUSE HE SHOT DOWN A DRONE THAT WAS HOVERING LIKE 10FT ABOVE THE GROUND IN HIS BACKYARD Area: Gaithersburg, MD, USA Type: Embraer 175 (Enhanced Wing)A: #a6a31c48173 F: #f867c14c9b8 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T14:15:12+00:00

This is one I can only describe as "If Ray Ratto flew a plane."

Air to Ground Message: OKAY MATT... BUT ILL HAVE TO WARN YOU AS AN AIRLINE PILOT IM GOING TO INSIST ON BEING MISERABLE Area: Somerville, NJ, USA A: #a23efbec860 F: #f8168f4af1b #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-13T18:10:04+00:00

This one is just cute:

Air to Ground Message: MOM AND BABY ARE GREAT. BABY NOW MOBILE SO WE HAVE TO STICK A BELL ON HER. ALMOST 7MOS NOW AND GROWING SO FAST Area: Portland, OR, USA A: #a2d1ec89a20 F: #fd4ca6c4d70 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-14T22:34:03+00:00

Aw!

Another thing I like about ACARS is that it makes me think more kindly toward people I usually associate with hellish experiences. When I'm navigating a place as crowded and impersonal as an airport, it's easy for me to believe that the airline wants me to be grateful that they've allowed me the privilege of paying hundreds of dollars for a tiny seat on their flight. It's nice to be reminded that, at least in certain positions, the people you put your trust in want you to have the best flight experience possible.

Air to Ground Message: THEY KNEW WE WERE CLOSE TO TIMING OUT AND WE CUT THE WHOLE LINE Area: Trenton, NJ, USA Type: Bombardier CRJ900A: #aad3babab59 F: #f0a9285975e #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-09T23:50:02+00:00

Air to Ground Message: DISCOVERED PAX LAPTOP FROM INBOUND. CAPTAIN ELECTED TO RECONNECT JETBRIDGE TO RETURN ITEM AND IMPROVE CX. 20 MIN EARLY INTO IAH Area: Philadelphia, PA, USA Type: Airbus A220-300A: #aca3965510a F: #fdde57438c5 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-14T20:43:02+00:00

If an aircraft is a lot like any workplace, that means employees are also handed more than their fair share of stupid problems and silly situations. This is ACARS at its funniest—tightly worded short stories that clue you in on somebody else's aggravating day. Similar to the brief, dry reports from the database of emergency room visits, a little distance from the issue makes for a big laugh.

Air to Ground Message: HI. PLZ BE AWARE CM AND FA REPORTING SWEATY SOCK SMELL IN CABIN. RQST NEXT STEPS OVER TWO FLIGHTS STILL PERSISTANT MANY THANKS Area: Saint-Gatien-des-Bois, France Type: Airbus A320A: #a45ccb5f1ae F: #f8d4b4ba0c4 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T10:06:02+00:00

Air to Ground Message: STRONG FISH SMELL IN CABIN Area: Philadelphia, PA, USA Type: Airbus A321neoA: #a2eba5a6081 F: #f9d8df0740d #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-02-28T00:55:03+00:00

I'm not sure which of those is worse.

Air to Ground Message: CABIN DEFECTS FCL ESPRESSO MACHINE @ 122 UNABLE TO FROTH Area: Europe Type: Boeing 777-300ERA: #a862b347330 F: #fb1ca9deeb5 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T06:25:03+00:00

In Europe, an espresso machine that's unable to froth is a DEFCON 1 emergency.

Air to Ground Message: THE PAX ARE APPARENTLY MAKING OUT AND MIGHT BE A BIT HANDSY IN THEIR SEATS ACCORDING TO FA Area: Portland, OR, USA Type: Boeing 737-800A: #a9f28172073 F: #fb88b9f5fec #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T01:20:02+00:00

That reminds me of a Dave McKenna story.

Air to Ground Message: 3GOOD MORNING GOT A NOVELTY FOR ME THIS MORNING. SOME WATER RED IN COLOR IS DRIPPING FROM THE OVERHEAD OF 6A. 1 DROP PER SECOND NOT COMING FROM ANYTHING IN THE BIN. WHAT COULD IT BE Area: UK Type: Airbus A330-300A: #afe54ff5b90 F: #f2bf3bf244e #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-21T08:40:03+00:00

I will be haunted by this for the rest of my life.

Air to Ground Message: R1 DOOR SLIDE CONTAINER MAY HAVE A BEETLE INFESTATION FA HAS DISPATCH XXXXXX SO FAR Area: Philadelphia, PA, USA Type: Boeing 737-800A: #ab5f7c7bbb0 F: #f94a81fba4c #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T22:13:02+00:00

And this.

Air to Ground Message: YES COMMENTS - CLEANERS NEEDED TO PERFORM VISUAL INSPECTION FOR EMPTY BULLET CASE FOUND IN ROW 17 Area: Jersey Shore, NJ, USA Type: Embraer 175 (Enhanced Wing)A: #afe3c16b551 F: #f9e1b0121a1 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-06T00:29:05+00:00

Thanks, New Jersey.

Air to Ground Message: TOILET SEAT DAMAGED Area: Cayman Islands A: #ab3dc9c3eae F: #fbad562e483 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-03-29T23:31:11+00:00

Air to Ground Message: HAZMAT FOR THROW UP Area: Killeen, TX, USA Type: Bombardier CRJ700A: #ae669b00b62 F: #f0760e5af40 #acars #vdlm2 — ACARS Drama (@acarsdrama.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T19:03:05+00:00

I couldn't put those two anywhere but the end.