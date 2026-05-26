New Bumpus Jones Just Dropped

Everybody knows Bumpus Jones, even (maybe especially) you! He was iconic for one single day: Oct. 15, 1892, which surely you remember. I definitely do. Little Bumpus was a mere rookie, up in the show for the first time for the Cincinnati Reds. Back then there wasn't even a mound, just a pitcher's box where Charles Leander "Bumpus" Jones stood for his first game as a big leaguer and threw a damn no-hitter. Was it perfect? Definitely not. He walked four guys, and a run came in on his throwing error. But he still pitched a no-hitter in his major-league debut. Sadly, for more than a hundred years, he has been all alone in that success.

But no longer! I come bearing great news: A new Bumpus Jones has been crowned.

His name is Alimber Santa, and on Monday he made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros. He did not start the game like Bumpus did, and when he came on as a reliever in the eighth, the Astros had a 9-0 lead. It was a fine time for a rookie to make his debut. Sure, there was technically a combined no-hitter on the line, but whatever. Let the kid try! We needed a new Bumpus.

So out Santa went, and he quickly sent the bottom of the Texas Rangers lineup back to the dugout in order. And the Astros, full of hope, sent him back out there for the bottom of the ninth.

Santa, who is 23 years old, got the first two batters in the ninth with no problems. He then took Brandon Nimmo to a 1-2 count and floated in a gorgeous, nasty 84-mph sweeper just at the bottom of the zone for strike three.

The first no-hitter in baseball since 2024, and the first player in his MLB debut to contribute to a no-hitter since ol' Bumpus! Hopefully, Santa will go on to have a much better career. They moved the mound back to 60 feet after Bumpus's no-hitter, and he had trouble adjusting, only playing in seven more major-league games and ending his career with a 7.99 ERA. I believe the new Bumpus can do better.