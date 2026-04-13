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Life's Rich Pageant

Please Enjoy These Photos Of Damp And Drunk People At An English Horse Race

12:30 PM EDT on April 13, 2026

A racegoer holds an umbrella which is inside out on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
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Despite threats—by an editor who shall go unnamed, but who does not have my best interests in mind—to ship me off to Aintree Racecourse to cover the event in person, I am once again conducting an ethnography of English horse race attendees from the safe remove of Getty Images. By year three, one begins to pick up patterns, such as the fact that the atmosphere at the Grand National is not only perpetually soused but also, as is true for much of England, perpetually damp. This year's edition emphasizes the latter point, focusing on attempts to use and/or manufacture an umbrella to stay warm and dry. You will be pleased to hear that dampness is not enough to deter attendees from sitting upon the pavement.

TOPSHOT - Racegoers pose for a picture with Irish Guards' mascot "Seamus" on Ladies Day, day two of the Grand National Festival horse race.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers arrive at Aintree for the first day of the Grand National Festival.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Racegoers at the end of Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers at the end of Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers at the end of Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers on Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
A racegoer (C) covers up to avoid the rain on the final day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers attempts to protect themselves from the rain as they watch the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle on Grand National Day.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers at the end of Ladies Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers attempts to protect themselves from the rain as they watch the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers try to avoid the rain on the final day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting.
Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers shield themselves from the rain on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
A racegoer holds an umbrella which is inside out on Grand National Day of the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 at Aintree Racecourse.
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

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