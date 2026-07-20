Looking Good, Sir!

The World Cup kicked ass, as it almost always does, but Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina was a well-timed reminder that the game is not always as beautiful as it has been over the last month. And in the immediate aftermath we were served up another reminder, that no matter how capable the World Cup is of redeeming itself through what happens on the field, shameless venality is never far away. For example, it might plant its hideous form squarely in frame for the post-championship photo op, and then try to play dumb when told to get the fuck off the stage.

Well, at least Gianni Infantino finally got to do something useful.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images