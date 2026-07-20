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FIFA President Gianni Infantino directs U.S. President Donald Trump after the team’s victory following during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina
Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Soccer

Looking Good, Sir!

8:59 AM EDT on July 20, 2026

158Comments

The World Cup kicked ass, as it almost always does, but Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina was a well-timed reminder that the game is not always as beautiful as it has been over the last month. And in the immediate aftermath we were served up another reminder, that no matter how capable the World Cup is of redeeming itself through what happens on the field, shameless venality is never far away. For example, it might plant its hideous form squarely in frame for the post-championship photo op, and then try to play dumb when told to get the fuck off the stage.

Well, at least Gianni Infantino finally got to do something useful.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
Tom Weller/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

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Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

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