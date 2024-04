Not unlike the cyclical rhythms of animal migratory patterns, every so often we are given the opportunity to watch some extremely drunk, extremely dressed-up English people embrace the hallway food mentality of "eat trash, be free." This is often done somewhere with horses. I know what you're thinking: I've seen that Footy Scran account enough to understand that English people are usually eating trash. This is true, but fails to account for the fact that doing such a thing in a place with horses elevates the entire exercise. Bear witness to this weekend's Grand National at Aintree, outside of Liverpool.

