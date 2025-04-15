Please Enjoy These Photos Of Drunk People At An English Horse Race

My computer recently prompted me to "look back at your memories!" along with a photo of a woman, who was not me, sitting down on a nondescript swath of pavement, surrounded by garbage. Now, while I did not personally attend the Grand National at Aintree, just outside of Liverpool, last year, it is true that I have fond memories of my time spent going through photos of that event. The Grand National is ostensibly a horse race, but after conducting my second detailed survey of Getty Images, I can conclusively say that it is actually an excuse for English people to get extremely drunk and sit on nondescript swaths of pavement whilst surrounded by garbage. And sometimes in shrubs. Here is the evidence.

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

