Life's Rich Pageant

Please Enjoy These Photos Of Drunk People At An English Horse Race

9:37 AM EDT on April 15, 2025

A racegoer relaxes on day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
171Comments

My computer recently prompted me to "look back at your memories!" along with a photo of a woman, who was not me, sitting down on a nondescript swath of pavement, surrounded by garbage. Now, while I did not personally attend the Grand National at Aintree, just outside of Liverpool, last year, it is true that I have fond memories of my time spent going through photos of that event. The Grand National is ostensibly a horse race, but after conducting my second detailed survey of Getty Images, I can conclusively say that it is actually an excuse for English people to get extremely drunk and sit on nondescript swaths of pavement whilst surrounded by garbage. And sometimes in shrubs. Here is the evidence.

Racegoers sits on a stand at the end of day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers sits on a stand at the end of day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A racegoer leaves at the end of day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers following the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoers on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
A photograph taken on April 4, 2025 shows the high shoe of a racegoer left on a pile of rubbish in a bin.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
Racegoer flipping the double birds on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
A racegoer sits on the ground among rubbish as they prepare to leave at the end of day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Racegoers sit on the ground among rubbish as they prepare to leave at the end of day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A racegoer relaxes in a shrub on day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A racegoer relaxes in a shrub on day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A racegoer relaxes in a shrub on day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 4, 2025.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

