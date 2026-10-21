How The Rams Being 2-4 Relates To The Troy Aikman Saga

In case you didn’t read about it, or you didn’t hear the hints firsthand, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are reportedly getting divorced. The Monday Night Football broadcast team is the longest-tenured booth duo in NFL history, even moving together from Fox to ESPN as a package deal four years ago. But Buck re-upped with the four-letter for a mint earlier this year, while Aikman, whose contract expires at the end of this season, was left to dangle. This perhaps represented the first time in history that Aikman did not say, “I completely agree with you, Joe,” to his longtime colleague. In fact, the men reportedly almost came to blows over Buck’s supposed betrayal. JUICY!

Believe those reports if you like (I do), but either way, Aikman has already openly talked about his “next landing spot,” which means there’s gonna be a big fat vacancy in the MNF booth for ESPN to fill come this spring. What does that have to do with the Rams being the biggest disappointment in football? THAT, dear friends, is one of the Big Questions that Arif Hasan and I tackle on this week’s episode of All Ball.

But that’s hardly the only big question we endeavor to answer. We also try to sort out the correct person to blame for the Eagles’ burgeoning nightmare season (everyone!), we dive into a possible leaguewide conspiracy to shield audiences from seeing replays, and we yell incoherently about Justin Herbert. All very (kinda) fun stuff, and with ZERO gambling or fantasy talk. Because the only way to win, my friends, is not to play.

So open up the podcast app of your choice and dig in. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel (and subscribe to it, too!). And hey, make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and other matters) that you won’t find anywhere else. If you like what you see and hear, tell your friends. And Troy Aikman, too!