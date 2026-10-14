The Verdict Is In: Bo Nix Stinks

If you watched the Broncos-Chargers game on Sunday, first of all, my apologies. You shouldn’t have had to see that. Second of all, you might have come away from that game saying, “Good Lord, Justin Herbert has gone from being overhyped to being actively shitty!” I can’t blame you for that gut reaction. Herbert’s play has deteriorated to the point where no one would blame that team’s brass for staging a full reset at quarterback. But bigger story from that game had nothing to do with Herbert or his winless team, but with this fine fella:

Bo Nix: Playing good and playing bad, it’s a narrative and something made up. — ProFootballTalk (@profootballtalk.bsky.social) 2026-10-14T02:43:08.798Z

That’s Broncos QB Bo Nix, who led his team to the AFC title game a season ago, seemingly proving to all the haters and losers that he was a viable franchise quarterback. NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND. Turns out that, even with Denver head coach Sean Payton commandeering play-calling duties last week, Nix couldn’t hit an intermediate route if he was playing against air. The metrics have been saying it, and this week’s episode of All Ball helps explains why the tape agrees.

There’s more, naturally. Arif Hasan and I also recount the masterful display of buffoonery that was Giants-Commanders, we explore the strange dynamic unfolding at ESPN now that Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are de facto colleagues, and we make fun of the Eagles. All vital discourse and, as always, free of any gambling or fantasy talk.

So open up the podcast app of your choice and dig in. You can also watch All Ball on the Defector Media YouTube channel (and subscribe to it, too!). And hey, make sure you subscribe to Arif’s Wide Left newsletter for in-depth coverage of football (and other matters) that you won’t find anywhere else. And if you like what you see and hear, tell your friends. I’m wagering they’ll like what they hear.