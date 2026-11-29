Maybe you live alone. Maybe you live with roommates, or your family. Maybe you have a pet or two. But I guarantee you that's not everyone living in your home. Maybe if the census were more thorough, they might ask you to account for everyone, human and non-human, dwelling in your domicile, hopefully in harmony.

A group of 63 researchers has attempted to take some version of this census in a new paper published in Ecology. Although the word ecology might conjure an image of some wild habitat, some dense green forest or rushing river, it refers more simply to the study of how living organisms interact with each other and their physical environment. A home—and your home, specifically—is as good a physical environment as any, and one that is probably more biodiverse than you'd like to admit.

Under the admittedly ominous sounding project called Never Home Alone, the researchers solicited people in the United States and Canada to submit photos of any wildlife (meaning no pets or houseplants) found living inside their home or other indoors space (anything scaling an outside wall or a gazebo didn't count). A team of naturalists then reviewed these photos and identified each organism as specifically as possible. Their final data set contained nearly 24,000 observations of creatures that represent nearly 2,100 unique species—likely the largest survey of indoor biodiversity ever taken. And the actual number of unique species is probably much higher, as 44 percent of the observations could not be identified to a species level.

What did they find? Mostly bugs, a term I use in the colloquial sense. Around 95 percent of the observations were arthropods of one kind or another—insects like beetles, flies, wasps, and ants, as well as spiders and other arachnids. But there was the occasional vertebrate, most notably an alligator spotted in someone's garage and a deer in a school hallway.

The three most common species can be broken down into a Sergio Leone movie. The good: the Asian lady beetle Harmonia axyridis, which is known to come inside homes during the fall to overwinter. The bad: the brown marmorated stink bug Halyomorpha halys, which, to be fair, will only release its noxious odor if it is threatened. And the ugly: the house centipede Scutigera coleoptrata, a critter that is certainly not easy on the eyes but is a good ally in any home, as it feeds on spiders, bed bugs, roaches, and other less desirable bugs.

The dataset is simply too teeming to cover in total. But I'd like to spotlight just a few of the many, many, many, many, many (mostly) bugs that I'd never heard of before but could very well be my neighbor.

The Drumming Sword Wolf Spider

This spider might make the methodology of this blog obvious, by which I mean that I scrolled through the dataset and looked up all the creatures that I thought had cool names. Apparently the drumming sword wolf spider gets its name from the "sword-shaped" palpal embolus, which we might understand as the tip of a male spider's hand-penis, and the fact that males drum their hand-penises on dry leaves to attract mates. But the drumming sword wolf spider you see above is actually a female. You can tell by the big white sac she's lugging behind her, which she has spun beautifully out of silk to contain her many eggs. What a beautiful lady! Someone spotted one of these spiders in Franklin, Ohio.

Violet-green Swallow

Your reward for making it through the spider is this beautiful bird, the violet-green swallow. Someone sighted this swallow in Pacific, Washington, and one can imagine they were far happier to see such a creature in their home than whatever poor soul was in Franklin, Ohio. Violet-green swallows are named for the iridescence on their back and rump and their loud calls of chee-chee. Many of the photos I saw of violet-green swallows appeared to be mid–chee-chee. If I ever hear chee-chee in my beautiful house, I will know who to look for.

Pale Bordered Field Cockroach

It was very hard to pick just one cockroach among the many represented in this dataset. I was under the impression that most of the roaches we see in our homes are Americans or Germans, allowing for the occasional Oriental or Turkestan roach. But how wrong I was! There were smoky brown cockroaches, Surinam cockroaches, Australian cockroaches, Uhler's wood cockraoches, and Pennsylvania Wood cockroaches. Who knew that roach diversity was so rich that the woods of Pennsylvania could have their very own bespoke roach? Anyway the roach above is a pale bordered field cockroach, also known as a firefly roach, which was spotted in Travis, Texas. Now this is a roach I find quite charming. It does almost look like a firefly!

False Potato Beetle

You might have heard of the potato beetle, which also goes by the aliases Colorado beetle, ten-striped spearman, ten-lined potato beetle, and potato bug. But have you heard of the false potato beetle? You could be forgiven for not knowing this beetle; it looks a great deal like the potato beetle. But the false potato beetle looks slightly different—sometimes the third and fourth black lines on its wings merge at the tip. That tip should make it more than easy to distinguish between these two potato beetles, one true and one false, that you might see in the United States. Someone spotted a false potato beetle in Cuyahoga, Ohio. Unlike the potato beetle, the false potato beetle is not a major potato pest, to which I say, good for them, them being both the beetles and the potatoes.

Cosmopolitan Springtail

The guy you see above you is neither an insect nor an arachnid, but a springtail. Specifically, it is a cosmopolitan springtail, and the picture is really shitty because a cosmopolitan springtail is around 2 millimeters long. What is there to say about the cosmopolitan springtail? They are yellowish, but sometimes white. They generally live in leaf litter and sometimes among lichens. But the main reason I include this springtail here is that it looks like the platonic ideal of an inscrutable guy I'd see scuttling around my house. He's small and unobtrusive enough that I'd probably just let him be, especially if I saw him in a dusty basement that I only use to do laundry. That room's for him, not for me.

It pains me to think of how many bugs I had to leave off this list, especially the innumerable flies: stilt-legged flies, crane flies, moth flies, sand flies, deer flies, fruit flies, flesh flies, face flies, blow flies, humpbacked flies, and root-maggot flies, just to name a few. If you'd like to take a tour of the thousands of species that might be one of your many roommates, the full datasheet can be downloaded here. If this new paper has taught me anything, it is that I would rather have a root-maggot fly in my bedroom than an alligator in my garage.