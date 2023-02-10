Skip to Content
SubscribeLog In
This Is So Stupid

What Time Does “What Time Does The Super Bowl Start?” Start?

10:06 AM EST on February 10, 2023

A bunch of clocks on a wall.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
50Comments
Join the Discussion

Many questions will be answered this Super Bowl Sunday: Will the city of Philadelphia burn down if the Eagles win? Will the city of Philadelphia burn down if the Eagles lose? Can Andy Reid beat his old team? Are Kansas City fans going to bring their racist chant to Arizona?

The most important question of all, though, is asked before the game even begins, by millions of people with access to the internet: What time does the Super Bowl start? I get it; you have to time your chicken wings and your dips and your desserts to finish before kickoff, so you don't miss a quick touchdown while burning your hand on a hot baking sheet. This is important information to have. While you could simply google the question and get your answer at the top of the screen, many publications bank on people to scroll past that very quickly and, instead, click on articles that declare, quite definitively, what time the Super Bowl starts.

Patrick Redford, the usual caretaker of this list, is currently on vacation in New Zealand, so I'm filling in. I wish I were the one in New Zealand, and not the one digging through the back-end of these articles to find out the publishing times. Maybe next year.

As always, all times Eastern:

As with last year, several publications published multiple attempts to rake in that sweet SEO. CBS Sports was once again the biggest culprit of posting the same article with different URLs multiple times; congratulations to them.

Finally, since this yearly feature is all about radical transparency, I would be remiss if I didn't answer the most pressing question of all: What time does "What time does 'What time does the Super Bowl start?' start?" start? The answer would be Jan. 30 at 12:18 p.m., when Patrick messaged me to see if I could sub in for him.

Recommended

It’s Time To Stop Fucking Around: We Need An Official Super Bowl Dessert
Luis Paez-Pumar@lppny

Soccer et cetera blogger. Don't ask him to stop saying "Pool Boys," he never will.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Politics

The Man Who Invented Himself

February 10, 2023
Life's Rich Pageant

Philly’s Sign Guy Might Be The Least Thirsty Superfan

February 10, 2023
NBA

Those Who Fear The Deal Zone Risk The Consequences

February 10, 2023
NBA

Here Is Your 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

February 9, 2023
Music

Burt Bacharach, The Genius Who Got Punks To Admit Elevator Music Was Cool, Is Dead

February 9, 2023
See all posts