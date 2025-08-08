Skip to Content
Announcements

Programming Notes

3:22 PM EDT on August 8, 2025

an old-timey family sitting around the radio
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
77Comments

Hello! We're about to close up shop for the week, but before we park up our vans and lock up our warehouse, I must relay some precious information to you.

Next week, the Defector staff will be convening for our annual Business and Innovation Summit, which means we will once again be leaving you in the care of a wonderful and talented guest editor.

Puja Patel, our old pal from the Deadspin days and the former editor of both Spin and Pitchfork, will be taking control of the site starting on Monday. She'll be turning Defector into a music blog for a few days, and has all sorts of fun things planned for you. So get ready to lock in and enjoy some great music writing (don't worry, we'll still be running Why Your Team Sucks entries).

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Have fun while we're away.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

