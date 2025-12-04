Give A Gift That Doesn’t Suck, Get A Gift That Doesn’t Suck

Big holiday news: If you buy an annual gift subscription to Defector or Normal Gossip before the end of December 2025, we'll comp you a gift subscription to your choice of a participating site on the Lede platform. You can enjoy this second subscription yourself, or you can turn around and re-gift it. Five of our Lede neighbors—Certified Forgotten, The Pickup, PopHeist, Racket, and Sox Machine—have gone in with us on this deal. More on them below.

We’re splitting revenue 50/50 with these sites each time their subscription is chosen, so after you’ve made your purchase on Defector, please log your selection here! Take care to use the same email address you used to make the purchase. In alphabetical order, and in their own words, here are those sites:

In the ways that evolution produces crabs and Tech Disruptors reinvent buses, media watchers tend to promote “bundling” as a solution to the industry’s ills. Like crabs and buses, bundling has merit. (“Newspapers” and “magazines” once roamed the earth...)

Bundling confers obvious benefits to readers. Readers are people, and people are typically interested in many different things: sports, horror, sports-horror. But as people, readers face time and budget constraints, which prevent them from discovering, reading, and paying for publications that cover each individual thing they care about. It’s reasonable to believe that stitching together a handful of publications which cover distinct beats might get people to spend more total money on subscriptions, even if you wind up selling at a discount relative to standalone subscription prices.

There are a bunch of mundane operational barriers to bundling independent sites together. Most of these arise out of the fact that the sites’ customer databases aren’t connected: In which systems will customers’ subscriptions, payment methods, and email preferences live? How are renewals handled?

There are also thornier, strategic questions: Do readers really want this sort of thing, or is it just armchair speculation? If yes, what publications make sense as partners? How should you price the bundle? If a subscriber is already paying full-freight for my site, why would I share that with another publication?

Working exclusively with Lede sites (for now!) makes the operational stuff easier. And I’m skeptical that you can credibly reason out the strategic stuff from first principles—at some point, you’ve just gotta try something, make mistakes, and revise. So consider this an initial, lo-fi, and low-stakes attempt to grow the overall pie via bundling. If it goes well, we’ll do more of it! Consider taking us up on the offer.

