Defector Up All Night

Here’s An Open Thread To Help Ring In The New Year

9:36 AM EST on December 31, 2025

31st December 1931: New Year's Eve revellers at the Piccadilly Hotel in London.
Sasha/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
217Comments

We are once again faced with a fake-ass work week, so things will be a little slow around here until Friday. Take this opportunity to amuse yourselves in an open thread!

