We are once again faced with a fake-ass work week, so things will be a little slow around here until Friday. Take this opportunity to amuse yourselves in an open thread!
Defector Up All Night
Here’s An Open Thread To Help Ring In The New Year
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Defector
See all posts
Buy a Defector Gift Subscription, Get A (Different) Gift Subscription
This holiday season, we're spreading the joy by partnering with five sibling websites on the Lede platform. If you buy a Defector gift subscription, we'll also gift you a free subscription, for a year, to one of the five participating websites.
Advertisement opens in a new tab.