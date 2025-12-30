Stefon Diggs Charged With Strangulation After Personal Chef Told Police He Attacked Her

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been charged with one count of felony strangulation or suffocation, and one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Massachusetts court records. The charges were first reported by Boston 25 News. According to a police report, made public Tuesday by a judge and obtained by Boston media, a private chef who had been working for Diggs said he tried to choke her when they got in a fight earlier this month about money the chef believed she was owed.

On Tuesday, Diggs's name appeared on the daily list for Dedham District Court, prompting today's news reports. At the hearing, a lawyer for Diggs, Michael DiStefano, asked a judge to seal the police report, Boston 25 reported, and added that a financial settlement was already in the works. The judge, per Boston 25, said she would make a decision soon and she was true to her word.

Hours later, online court records said Judge Jeanmarie Carroll ruled to deny the request to seal, making the police report public. NBC Boston posted a full copy of the report's narrative. It said the chef went to a police station on Dec. 16 and, at first, she was emotional and hesitant to give a statement. When she did agree to talk to an officer, she initially declined to give Diggs's name, and wrote that due to his fame, "she was very hesitant to come forward with this."

The woman told police that she had been working as a private chef for Diggs in his Dedham home, starting in July. According to the chef, Diggs was supposed to pay her weekly, but he actually paid her monthly. On Dec. 2, they got in a fight over text messages about money the chef believed Diggs owed her. Back in early November, Diggs had told her that her work wasn't needed the week of Nov. 7–14, and she needed to vacate her room for guests. But he wasn't going to provide any money for her to get home, so she would have to stay with a friend, and he wasn't going to pay her for the lost work week, which, the chef told police, "is standard in this type of work arrangement, unless the employee asks for the time off."

Because payments required a sign-off from Diggs, the chef confronted him directly about this. That night, Diggs came into her unlocked bedroom and talked about the money; the conversation made Diggs angry, and he "smacked her across the face," according to the chef. From the police narrative, as published by NBC Boston:

She said that she tried to push him away. The male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck. She said that he was behind her with his arm wrapped around her. She said that she did feel like she had trouble breathing and that she felt like she could have blacked out. She said that as she tried to pry his arm way, he tightened his grip. At that point, the male threw her onto the bed. He said something to the effect of "Thought so". And then she told him that she still hasn't been paid. At that point, the male said "Lies" and walked out of the room.

The woman told police she had redness on her chest afterward, but she did not take any photos.

The chef left her job and Diggs's home. She came back a week later to get her stuff. When she texted Diggs about this, he told her to take up the money issue with his assistant, she told police. She eventually spoke with someone whose name was redacted, who told her that Diggs had asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement before she got paid, the police narrative said. She did not sign it.

At first, the chef told police that she did not want any charges brought against Diggs. The officer and the chef talked again on Dec. 20, and the chef again said she did not want any charges filed. She just wanted the officer to tell Diggs to stop contacting her. The chef added that she was also contacted by a woman she believed was Diggs's girlfriend; the girlfriend was not named in the police report, but Diggs's current girlfriend is the rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to their son in November.

Via NBC Boston:

She said that earlier in the week she received a voice mail and text messages from a female that she believed to be DIGGS girlfriend. Based on these messages, [victim] believed that DIGGS somehow knew the police were contacted. The messages stated something to the effect of "you don't need to do all this. It's not that big of a deal". I assured [victim] that DIGGS had not been contacted yet by any members of the Dedham Police.

The officer tried to call a phone number for Diggs, given to him by the chef, but each time it went to voicemail. Ultimately the chef reached out and said she did want to pursue criminal charges.

A member of Diggs's legal team, attorney David Meier, told The Boston Globe that the charges were "unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated—because they did not occur."

After the news broke, the Patriots issued the following statement:

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. (1/2) — Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet.bsky.social) 2025-12-30T17:05:03.113Z

We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.” (2/2) — Ian Rapoport (@rapsheet.bsky.social) 2025-12-30T17:05:03.114Z

The NFL issued a much shorter statement: "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time."