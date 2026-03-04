Skip to Content
New York Or Nowhere, With Will Menaker

11:43 AM EST on March 4, 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: New York Knicks fans react after game five in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers after the Knicks win at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)
Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images
This week on the show, we were thrilled to be joined by Will Menaker. You probably know Will from his work on the Chapo Trap House podcast, but he is also a ball-knower extraordinaire and hardcore New York Knicks fan, and it was a treat to have him.

We talked about what makes the Knicks uniquely infuriating; the Luke Kornet Medium blog post about the Atlanta Hawks' Magic City Night; and why rooting for a bad team makes you a good person. We also spent the last half-hour or so talking about the state of NBA player activism and the ways that sports fandom is and is not a vector into learning about the world or developing a political consciousness. It was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

