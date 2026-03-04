New York Or Nowhere, With Will Menaker

This week on the show, we were thrilled to be joined by Will Menaker. You probably know Will from his work on the Chapo Trap House podcast, but he is also a ball-knower extraordinaire and hardcore New York Knicks fan, and it was a treat to have him.

We talked about what makes the Knicks uniquely infuriating; the Luke Kornet Medium blog post about the Atlanta Hawks' Magic City Night; and why rooting for a bad team makes you a good person. We also spent the last half-hour or so talking about the state of NBA player activism and the ways that sports fandom is and is not a vector into learning about the world or developing a political consciousness. It was a fun one!

