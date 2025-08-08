You’re Invited To Defector’s Fifth Birthday Party And Also Some Baseball Games

Defector started publishing blogs on Sept. 10, 2020. We are somehow mere weeks away from our fifth anniversary.

To celebrate, Defector is throwing a birthday party at Union Pool in Williamsburg on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. We’ll have the run of the place, with musical performances in the back room by Avery Friedman and Speedy Ortiz. There’ll be a taco truck, lots of baseball cards, and TBD additional bits—we’re thinking of hiring a bad Daniel Day-Lewis impersonator to walk around, for reasons that are too complicated to explain here.

Tickets are free, but we ask that you register here. (Speedy Ortiz’s name is not on the poster or Eventbrite because we’re told Spotify scrapes those things and posts the performance dates, and we don’t want the party filled with non-Defector people.)

If you can’t make it to New York, perhaps you can come hang out at a baseball game in one of the other cities where multiple Defector staffers reside. We’ll be doing Defector & Friends at the Ballpark in San Francisco, Philadelphia, and D.C.:

Make sure you wear your finest Defector merch so other readers can spot you, or at least carry around a printout of Devin the Dugong.

If you live in a different city and want to organize a day at your home ballpark, feel free to use the comment section below to coordinate.

Thanks for your ongoing support of Defector. We hope to see many of you in-person in the coming weeks.