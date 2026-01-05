Skip to Content
The Crossword, Jan. 5: Workplace Standards

11:02 AM EST on January 5, 2026

A couple look into the window at Katz's Delicatessen on March 20, 2015 in New York City.

12-Down: Bread for a Reuben sandwich

|Spencer Platt/Getty Images
You've got one job to do: the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Madison Shultz, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Madison has too many hobbies. She spends most of her free time skiing, climbing, hiking, and rockhounding but started constructing crosswords in 2025 as a creative outlet and reason to stay inside more with her two cats. If you like this puzzle, you can find more of her work at her blog Crossword Curiosities.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE



