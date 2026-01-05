Jets End Their Season With Zero Interceptions Or Dignity

There is no earthly reason for you to have kept tabs on the New York Jets in Week 18—normal people would have averted their eyes by Week 2—but the team made proper history on Sunday. Yesterday's 35-8 loss to the Buffalo Bills meant that the Jets went an entire season without picking off a passer—the first time this has happened since the NFL began recording interceptions in 1933.

Going 16 games without a pick and having to break the streak against Josh Allen would have been tough, except he wasn't the Jets' real challenge yesterday. (The Jets have plenty of challenges; foremost is being the Jets.) The Bills let Allen take one snap to preserve his streak of consecutive starts, then replaced him with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky, who proceeded to carve up the New York defense for 259 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-29 passing. There was one play in the third quarter where linebacker Quincy Williams got his hand on a pass, except the hand was in a hard cast, and so the pick eluded him.

Jets cornerback Tre Brown also had something of a chance, but this deflection was a little tougher:

So close...yet so far for the @nyjets.



This time it's Tre' Brown with the almostception. pic.twitter.com/A4OCPlZYqG — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) January 4, 2026

It's merciful to focus on the plays the Jets almost made; as the final score suggests, there wasn't much else to write home about. Brady Cook was 11-of-22 passing for 60 yards (yes, 60), and ... that's about it. I respect you too much to make you read a sentence about how Khalil Herbert or Isaiah Williams played. Let's shift our focus to the broader view: If you took every quarterback who played against the Jets this season and added up their stats, this hideous athletic grotesquerie would have thrown for 3,674 yards with 36 TDs and a 110.9 passer rating. That's an MVP candidate; the Jets have made every quarterback, up to and including Mitchell Trubisky, look like Matthew Stafford.

The Jets' no-interception achievement felt even more notable because of the team's first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, a former cornerback and defensive coordinator who was hired to ostensibly bring an edge to that side of the ball. Instead, he began the season 0-7 and finished it with a 3-14 record. In his defense, he was set up to fail. Justin Fields as a starting QB was not any more appealing a premise in September. Garrett Wilson didn't record a catch after October and still finished as the team's receiving leader with 395 yards. Sauce Gardner was traded midseason and vanished along with the Colts' playoff chances.

Glenn's job is secure for another season, supposedly, and the Jets have four picks in the first two rounds of the next draft. That's four more picks than they've had in a long, long time.