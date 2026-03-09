We Have Obtained More Footage Of Kash Patel Falling Down While Playing Hockey

When video of FBI Director Kash Patel falling on his little ass during this year's annual FBI vs. Secret Service hockey game was exclusively provided to us, we were told by our source that Patel fell down at least two more times during the game. Defector has now received additional footage from the game, and can confirm another instance of Patel eating shit while attempting to skate.

Wow, he fell right over.

If you are in possession of any video footage of FBI Director Kash Patel falling down, in any circumstance, please reach out to us at tips@defector.com.