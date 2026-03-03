Anyone Want To See Kash Patel Fall On His Ass While Playing Hockey?

It was a busy week for FBI Director and special little guy Kash Patel. On Sunday, he was slamming Michelob Ultras in Team USA's locker room. Midweek he was firing a dozen veteran agents in retaliation for their role investigating Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents, agents who belong to a counter-espionage unit that focuses on Iran. Surely their expertise wouldn't be relevant any time soon. This weekend, Patel was back where he seems happiest: on the ice.

Patel laced 'em up for the annual FBI vs. Secret Service hockey game, held at the Capitals' training facility in Arlington, Va., on Saturday. Patel played as a kid and still plays club hockey, but he was a little out of his league in this one, which featured real athletes and a handful of former college players. But like a Make-a-Wish kid, they found a way to include him: We're told they stuck him back on defense where his skating would be less of an issue. Sure, at 5-foot-4 or so, he's undersized as hell for a defenseman, but if there's a place in the sport for "Shrimp" Worters, there's room for everyone.

A reader was at the game, and tells us that Patel ate it totally untouched while trying to change direction on a puck sent around the net. Cursing themselves for not capturing it on camera, the reader pulled out their phone and prayed Patel might eat it again. They didn't have to wait long:

The reader says Patel later fell a third time, though you'll have to leave that one to your imagination. Maybe he cried a little, who can say. The FBI lost, 5-4.