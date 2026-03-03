Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Soccer

Why Is Soccer’s Most Famous Scoopster Doing PR Work For Saudi Arabia?

10:55 AM EST on March 3, 2026

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Internazionale Milano at BayArena on December 10, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany.
James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images
51Comments

From the man who brought you questionable journalistic focus on a player accused of rape, comes an outright #ad for Saudi Arabia.

That's soccer scoopster Fabrizio Romano, taking a break from many (many) betting app ads and a Super Mario commercial to read a two-minute ad for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre, a Saudi Arabian government agency focused on, well, humanitarian relief worldwide. The ad is uncomfortable to watch, even without any context: Romano simply dives into the script with no preamble and just begins listing numbers and projects. It's uncanny to watch a soccer journalist kick off his exultation of a government agency by talking about land mines in Yemen and, later, about conjoined twins that the relief organization has helped separate. This whole thing is a disaster, though hearing Romano say "five hundred forty thousand mines" in the same tone that he might talk about a transfer fee has some form of perverse appeal. The only thing missing was his trademark "Here we go!" catchphrase.

Cutting a paid promo for a state-backed organization would be disconcerting in any context, but it is especially so here given Romano's position. Taking a check from Saudi Arabia is a poor and embarrassing decision for anyone to make, but Romano isn't some doofy comedian trying to justify telling jokes in Riyadh. He's an ostensible journalist, one who consistently covers the Saudi Pro League, and who has now given his followers no choice but to question that coverage. For example, this interview he did on the Men In Blazers show back in December, about how good the Saudi league is getting at selling its quality of life to players, lands quite a bit differently now that we know Romano is on the payroll:

(It's important to point out here that what Romano is talking about in that interview is a facade; Saudi Arabia has put in a lot of effort and a lot of money into making itself a place where soccer stars from Europe can come and live like royalty, but that only works as long as the facade holds. It's wallpaper hiding a rough interior, and it's one that has been peeling for a while now.)

Whether Romano filmed this promo just for the check or because he actually buys into Saudi Arabia's propaganda is immaterial. Either way, he's selling his credibility to a country dead set on utilizing soccer, among other enterprises, to launder its international reputation. It's a minor coup, then, for the country to have such a visible soccer figure promote the its preferred narrative as a force for good in the world, uncritically regurgitating statistics that spotlight Saudi Arabia in a positive manner. Is the timing of this ad, alongside the U.S.-Israel joint attack on Iran and the growing instability in the Middle East, a coincidence? Almost certainly not.

How can anyone take Romano's reporting seriously on anything to do with Saudi Arabia now? That's the point of being a scoopster in the first place: If your only job is to beat everyone else to every transfer story, no matter how irrelevant, you never have to have a point of view. If the price to pay for that is that you have to record some soulless promotional material in exchange for a wad of cash, while throwing your ethics to the side, then so be it.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Funbag

I Burp My House Now

March 3, 2026
NBA

Nikola Jokic Is A Mountain Of Angst

March 3, 2026
Arts And Culture

Yoko Tawada Is A Genius In Any Language

March 3, 2026
NBA

Trae Young Got Ejected From A Wizards Game Before He Ever Played In One

March 3, 2026
Politics

Anyone Want To See Kash Patel Fall On His Ass While Playing Hockey?

March 3, 2026
Soccer

The NWSL Offseason Put Important New Faces In New Places

March 3, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement