They Packed The Trop And Were Treated To A Gem

Bryan Baker, closer for the Tampa Bay Rays, encountered a new problem on the mound Saturday night. He'd been summoned to record the final three outs of Game 1 of the ALDS and to preserve and finish a franchise-all-timer of a gem from teammate Drew Rasmussen, who'd pitched eight shutout innings of miraculous one-hit baseball against the New York Yankees' depleted but still fearsome lineup.

Baker, working out pitch-sequencing with catcher Liam Hicks, found that he was having trouble making out the sounds coming from the little PitchCom speaker buzzing right next to his ear. After a 1–1 fastball nicked the outside of the zone against pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton, Baker had to cup his glove over his ear to hear the call.

"That was probably the most electric crowd I've ever played in front of," Baker said after the game, a 1–0 Rays victory. "Still kind of digesting it."

The announced attendance for Game 1 was 40,542, which Adam Berry of MLB.com says is the most for a Rays home game since 2010. It makes sense: It's a divisional rivalry, and the Yankees are the Yankees, and Yankees fans are everywhere and, of particular relevance, they are in Florida. The normal capacity for Tropicana Field, where the game was played, is 25,025, although that number can be juiced for big games and special events, by fully opening the stadium's dusty upper deck. A little fact sheet on the team's website says that the to-date record for attendance to a single event at the stadium was set in 1990, in the stadium's first year of operation, when 47,150 fans packed in for a New Kids on the Block concert.

The average Rays game comes nowhere close to even the relatively modest normal capacity: This season, with the Rays kicking butt in the AL East, Tropicana Field averaged about 17,000 fans per game. They saw a little bump this season, with some amount of nostalgia for an otherwise unlovable stadium that was reduced nearly to rubble by natural disaster in 2024, but this was still the second-lowest figure in the American League, ahead of only the wandering Athletics. The last time the Rays averaged at least 20,000 fans per game was that 2010 season, when they won 96 games and were two years removed from a World Series appearance. The Rays had a couple of relatively strong crowds this summer—27,000 for a Sept. game against the Red Sox, 28,000 for an August tilt with the Orioles—but they did not have a home game this regular season come within 10,000 fans of Saturday's mighty turnout.

This is not to criticize the people of the Tampa area, merely to note that the oldest player on the team's current ALDS roster, pitcher Nick Martinez (35), was a junior infielder at Fordham the last time the Rays had this many fans in this arena for one of their home games. Few active baseball players were around the last time this particular arena rocked this hard.

The 40,542 who showed up Saturday night got a show, not of slugging pyrotechnics but of pitching brilliance. Rasumussen owns the Yankees: Per ESPN, he entered the game with a dazzling 1.81 earned-run average over 11 career appearances versus New York, and somehow in Game 1 he managed to improve upon this figure. He did not allow any baserunners at all between Ben Rice's two-out walk in the third inning and Austin Wells's two-out line-drive in the eighth. Only twice did any Yankee touch second base: Jazz Chisholm stole the bag after walking in the second inning, and was stranded; and Wells scraped it while chugging along on his way to an ignominious TOOTBLAN, to end the eighth and waste New York's only hit on the night.

Austin Wells ends the no-hitter and then gets thrown out at 3rd by 6 feet — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) 2026-10-04T00:47:37.087Z

"Just obviously not a good decision there," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "Not sure if he saw something on his way between first and second that caused him to go there. But, obviously, a mistake there."

Wells probably saw the ball kicking around in the corner, and felt the accumulated desperation of a Yankees team that had produced roughly jack squat through 23 frustrating outs of playoff baseball. But I prefer to think that Wells also heard something: The ear-splitting, tooth-rattling, brain-scrambling mingled angst, hope, panic, and elation of a mixed crowd the size and composition of which no active baseball fella has encountered in this particular place, ever. I can be driven to insane depths of distraction by my child listening to ABBA in the next room; imagine thinking sensibly in an entirely warped and overwhelming stadium environment like Saturday's, when what is usually a dreary mausoleum is converted into the bumpingest spot in baseball.

"That's the best crowd noise I've ever witnessed in any ballpark," said Rays manager Kevin Cash, a biased observer but entitled to his take, and anyway if it's an exaggeration it is at least a respectable one. Tropicana Park is an ugly echoing tarp-covered dungeon for all parts of most seasons, but Saturday night it was Total Mayhem. There are bigger baseball crowds out there—four teams averaged more fans per home game this regular season than the Rays counted Saturday night—but none of them at this point have the quality of an ambush. You go to St. Pete expecting at most the noise and activity of a lively garden party, and certainly nothing that requires a glove over the ear. If there's an advantage there, the Rays will take it. "We need to create that atmosphere," said Cash, "and can't wait to see them back out there on Monday."