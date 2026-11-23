Hey, at least it wasn't the Dodgers. It was, however, the other, generally less frightening team you might have expected: Jon Heyman reported Sunday afternoon that Tarik Skubal would be signing with the New York Mets. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up to say that Skubal's contract will be worth $450 million over nine years, rocketing past Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million contract for the most expensive pitching contract in MLB history by total value.

The best comparison for Skubal is not Yamamoto but Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees back in 2019, which, with some very hasty back-of-the-napkin inflation math, was worth around the same value as Skubal's contract today. At the time Cole signed that contract, he was 29, a year younger than Skubal now, and though he had yet to win a Cy Young at that point in his career, Cole ranked in the top-five in voting each of the previous two years. With two years now remaining on Cole's contract, reasonable and unreasonable Yankees fans alike would mostly agree that even after he lost a year and change to Tommy John surgery, the sum total of Cole's contract will turn out to have been worth it: the 2023 Cy Young award, solid postseason starts, likely no truly unplayable years through the end of his contract, and spanning enough time for the Yankees' beard rule to be repealed while he was still with the team.

If Skubal's contract plays out as well as Cole's, even Tommy John–inclusive and beard rule–exclusive, then by heuristic, it will have been a successful contract for the Mets. There are more obvious confounding factors for Skubal than there were at the time of Cole's contract: Skubal is a year older and, earlier this season, missed time to remove a "loose body" from his elbow. Ideally, a starting pitcher would have all their bodies fixed in place; some number of those bodies being loose amounts to a negative indicator for long-term health. And while Cole's first season with the Yankees was shortened due to a global pandemic that nobody could have predicted when he signed on Dec. 18, 2019, Skubal's contract comes just over a week before baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire; it is increasingly unlikely, as owners continue pushing for a salary cap and floor and a lockout appears ever more inevitable, that Skubal's first season will be a complete one.

What does Skubal's contract mean for the Mets, who finished 74-88 this past season and, in spite of the highest payroll in the sport, missed the playoffs? The question will only be relevant should there be a season in 2027. Everything in baseball this offseason is about the lockout; as Ken Rosenthal pointed out, Skubal's contract would be impermissible under the terms of the owners' current CBA proposal, which would cap free-agent contracts at five years, $212 million. The max would extend to six years and $277 million for a player re-signing with their team, which in this particular case would've been a boon to the small-market Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom Skubal spent the back half of the 2026 season. (The Dodgers are not reported to have made an offer in this pursuit; the only other team reported to have done so, along with specific details, was the Toronto Blue Jays, frequently bridesmaids, who offered just north of $400 million.)

Skubal and Cole share some other similarities. Both are, yes, Scott Boras clients, and both have served on the MLBPA Executive Subcommittee, with Skubal currently an active member. The significance of his contract will not be lost on Skubal, just as Cole understood the significance of his own back in 2019. Cole thanked both Marvin Miller and Curt Flood in his first press conference with the Yankees. Skubal's contract could be the last of an era, or it could be something players will be able to thank him for in the future.