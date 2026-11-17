As an objective standard, baseball's Hall of Fame season provides a better list of managers and executives than players this year, which surely provides some wintry comfort for people who favor polo shirts, sunglasses, and a phone pressed against an ear while making frowny faces.

But "objective standard" and the Hall of Fame have always been estranged, as should probably be the case. The only actually indisputable term here is "hall," because the physical plant is indeed that. Everything else is based on personal taste, and you can't have personal taste without persons, and you can't have persons without accepting that their version of objectivity typically begins with them objecting to someone else's version of same. It's how family fights over the holidays were invented.

But your issues with your dimwitted cousin grabbing the last anything on the table are not why we're here. Buster Posey is, and oddly enough, so are Brian Sabean and Bruce Bochy. This is a circumstantially skewed San Francisco Bay Area-centered Hall of Fame season, especially when you add Dusty Baker and Sandy Alderson, but it's far less of a stretch to imagine Sabean and Bochy in particular being voted in by the Contemporary Baseball Committee than any of the players by the general electorate—despite the fact that Sabean and Bochy may not get into the Hall without Posey.

See? To quote Pope Leo, "Objectivity, my ass."

Then again, the baseball Hall of Fame is simultaneously the most democratic, least democratic, and—because of steroid hysteria—the quirkiest of the Halls. The Contemporary Baseball Committee was invented as one of several committees separate from the regular writers' vote, because folks thought the electorate was getting too much wrong, in part because too many voters were no longer doing the baseball writing thing, which is why 20 percent of them were purged a couple of years ago. You are entitled to see resemblances between that and the general American electorate, as long as you recognize that it is not meant as an homage.

As an example of the current bacon-wrapped oddity, Jeff Kent is a Hall of Famer but almost certainly would not have been without Barry Bonds, who isn't, and that happened just last year, and that isn't a criticism of Kent's candidacy as much as it is the Bonds predicament. Maybe it's just a thing peculiar to the San Francisco Giants, a team which in itself is a redundancy.

Posey, though, is the centerpiece because he is considered the best of the 14 new candidates, and therefore the most intriguing of the 27 total candidates, though not the best player on the ballot. That would be Alex Rodriguez, who still hasn't gotten 50 percent of the vote after five years because—oh hell, you know why, and don't ask again.

Posey's candidacy, though, is a delightfully stark contrast between the math and the eye test, with a side of voting mythologies. By the raw statistical metrics, Posey's longevity and the concomitant damage to his total numbers work pretty clearly against him. Of the seven metrics at the bottom of his Baseball Reference page, he makes the grade only in Jay Jaffe's JAWS measurement, and his decision to stop taking foul tips to the groin while near the peak of his career rather than hanging on for years as the wizened backup to a younger and less worthy catcher is still considered more of a detriment than a sign of wisdom, probably wrongly.

Moreover, his numbers are essentially those of former Yankee catcher Thurman Munson, who died in a plane wreck at age 32, was put on the ballot unilaterally by the Hall administrators, and promptly rejected by the writers, who were angry about their rules and prerogatives being usurped. They gave him only 15 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot, and never more than single digits thereafter. So that at least tangentially works against Posey as well, even though he wouldn't be born until the next decade.

On the other hand, he was the nuclear core of the three Giants World Series winners in 2010, 2012, and 2014, handling the work of three pitching-dominant champions. He might be the last great catcher to be allowed to handle his own pitching staff, as his pitch-calling and judgmental skills have been usurped by the same army of laptops currently connected to the collapse of the airline industry. He even had the home-plate collision ban rule (well, reinterpretation of an already existing and rarely enforced rule) informally named after him after getting trucked in 2011 by Florida's Scott Cousins. That covers the lore part of his case, which frankly is the stronger argument in his favor.

Now we get to the fun part, though, which is the level of novelty support he gets for being the new item on the menu. In a ballot where experts like the clearly haunted maniac Jayson Stark can credibly postulate that this could be a year without anyone getting the requisite 75 percent of the vote, the anomaly of Sabean and Bochy getting in without Posey is a very real possibility. Elections are funny that way, because people are funny, and when we say "funny," we mean "people who would cause you to hesitate before accepting a free drink." And elections with writers, retired writers, retired players, executives, and network drones in a multi-tiered and deeply lowercase-s slavic system are much better positioned to offer directly opposite results.

And yet this gelatinous system is better than all the others, because none of it is meant to settle anything except how much bronze the sculptor needs to order. "Fame" is, as we suggested above, the definitional wild card in all of this, and Posey is at least famous. Not that he is terribly fond of fame, mind you; he made himself famous as hell with the deterioration of the Giants' on-field product, and his deeply hesitant reaction to Hatgate. His next presser will probably done at gunpoint.

But he's not going into the Hall as an executive, if he gets in at all. Rather, he should be celebrated as the best candidate to explain why the Hall of Fame is best viewed as a thousand-person pie fight with unlimited crust and custard. And who would vote against that?