Last night, as I lay awake in bed, I had a terrible vision of the future. It is summer. Major League Baseball's owners, in their greed and myopia, have locked out the players and delayed the new season of baseball indefinitely. I am desperate and miserable. The long, empty winter without the beautiful game has gored me of my winsome spirit and ability to dream, and now winter has stretched into spring. In this downtrodden state, I am forced to consider watching Banana Ball.

Banana Ball, the sugar-coated exhibition league popularized by the Savannah Bananas, just keeps growing. Their games drew millions of fans in 2026 as the league expanded to six teams and completed a 45-state tour. Their games were broadcast on ESPN, which also regularly covers the league on ESPN.com. Now imagine what might happen during a whole summer in which no real baseball was being played, and stadiums around the country were empty.

A lockout would bring many bad consequences, among them an opportunity for Banana Ball to fill the void left by MLB. The sport will be theirs for the taking. We may wake up one day and find that we are living in upside-down land, where the only people playing baseball on ESPN are those who come to the plate in stilts.

I have attended a Banana Ball game. I had a good time, because it is impossible for me to have a bad time when I have a big drink in my hand and am sitting outside. But the baseball I watched was on par with some recreational softball games I've seen. It is baseball the way a middle-school production of Our Town is Broadway.

Imagine a whole summer in which the most readily available baseball is the kind played by Christian influencers with names like K.J. Jax, all of them wearing Superman capes and doing backflips in the outfield. It would surely be tempting for a few fringe Major Leaguers, denied the ability to work by the owners, to go get a check in exchange for a few Banana Ball cameos. Imagine Tommy Pham failing to catch a pop fly after whiffing a backflip in right field. Imagine Oneil Cruz killing a poor shortstop with a line drive, or Alec Bohm trying to remember dance steps but falling out of rhythm after the first four-count.

What if ESPN, with no real baseball to broadcast, cuts a new deal with Banana Ball that allows them to broadcast all of their games, and not just the 25 they did this year? Such an outcome would make it so that on any given day of the week, I would be at risk of turning on my TV after a hard day of work and seeing a shirtless man ride a unicycle from third base to home while 50,000 fans hoot in adoration. God, it makes my skin crawl just thinking about it.

This cannot be allowed to happen! MLB owners should not lock out the players for too many reasons to count, and also because none of us want to live in a future where Banana Ball is the only game in town.