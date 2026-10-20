The Guardians Were And Are A Drag

The Cleveland Guardians will not win the World Series this autumn, just as they have not in any of the last 78 autumns. They were eliminated Monday night by the Tampa Bay Rays: outslugged, out-small-balled, and outlasted. Thus ends what was, by regular-season record, an uneven and dreary but still somehow typical year for the Guardians, who have won between 46 percent and 63 percent of their games every season for 14 years running. In terms of proximity to a championship, this was the most successful Guardians season since 2016, when they made the World Series and fell in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

"We won another division," said a gloomy Austin Hedges after his Guardians were eliminated Monday night. "That's really cool. We won a playoff series. That's really cool." Hedges was hurting, and his point was that the objective coolness of these accomplishments would eventually penetrate his disappointment and give him a sense of satisfaction.

Unfortunately for Hedges, almost nothing about the Guardians can be honestly described as "cool." In the realm of aesthetics and vibes, let me say this much: I am glad I do not have to watch any more Guardians games between now and next summer. It's not that I bear them any specific ill will: Unlike at least one of my Defector colleagues, I am not pursuing an active personal vendetta against Steven Kwan. But as the Rays ascended in this ALCS—and as a consequence of the particular way that they ascended, by being better than the Guardians both where the Guardians are weak (hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball in the air) and where the Guardians are strong (posting crooked numbers without ever making solid contact)—they began to exude what I think of as the good kind of inevitability. Tampa Bay's guys were cool and cocky, they seemed downright saturated with juice, and at regular intervals they did bitchin' things. They seemed dialed to the moment, which is to say like a team that belonged in the World Series.

Last night, Freddy Peralta dished six-plus innings of shutdown ball. Junior Caminero fought his hands inside of a tumbling Cade Smith splitter, a pitch that in 239 prior career major-league appearances had never been hit for a home run, and thwocked it off the foul pole in left field for an improbable lightning-strike of a two-run dinger. Chandler Simpson even had what you simply have to regard as a cool bunt. When the game tightened up late, Yandy Diaz reached down and smoked a changeup to left field for an emphatic clinching blow.

It's not that the Guardians cannot do these things. But while the Rays were doing these things, their opponents were over there authoring what I think is fair to regard as a quintessential Guardians performance. Their three runs came on a sixth-inning seeing-eye single, and then a seventh-inning bases-loaded walk followed by a hit-by-pitch. They used an opener and had a bullpen game, ultimately running out eight different pitchers for eight innings of work. They started the game with an 83-mile-per-hour Kwan infield single—if they were a player in NBA Live 92, this would be their signature move—and in the ninth inning, down four runs and with their season on the line, Kwan showed bunt on a first-pitch fastball. It's not that Cleveland was out of ideas or out of moves so much as it was that, in a moment of desperation, they seemed to be playing to type, and that type is Pea Shooter.

The impression is naturally informed by the way the Guardians do business. Jesse Rogers of ESPN had a feature this week about the "deadline splash" made by Guardians president Chris Antonetti, and how the players acquired in those bold transactions had powered Antonetti's team to the cusp of the World Series. I was chuckling about that this morning. Now that the Guardians have been eliminated, and made to look sort of flaccid and juiceless, it's a little bit less convincing that Antonetti turbo-powered his otherwise middling outfit by bringing in Nathaniel Lowe, Jo Adell, and Foster Griffin, two mid-career hitters who land somewhere between replacement-grade and average, and a 31-year-old pitcher who had appeared in seven MLB games before this season. It's not that those players didn't contribute to Cleveland's run, but that the Guardians finished the season with a plus-11 run differential and took their rotten division by a single game. We can be grown-ups about this: In the National League, Cleveland's 85 wins would've been good for a much earlier vacation, and deadline moves for three ho-hum veterans with a combined one year of team control left after this season would not scan to anyone like some bold surge toward the mountaintop.

"The goal is to win a World Series," Antonetti said after the Guardians were eliminated. "We have yet to accomplish that, but we'll keep knocking on the door and find a way to make it happen." Because the Guardians eked out a division crown in baseball's unserious league and then topped the precocious but deeply unready White Sox in an ALDS, Antonetti gets to act as if he went Yankees Mode for a championship. Last week he told Rogers that this deadline's activity represented "the most volume we've ever done," but because the Guardians were riding high at the time, that scanned not as a reluctant acknowledgement but a signal of organizational seriousness. Which just makes it sort of grimly funny, in the campaign's heartbroken aftermath: When Cleveland wanted to make its boldest push of the 27-year Antonetti era, they went out and rented some platoon types from the Angels and Reds, and a reclamation project of a pitcher.

Organizational cheapness makes the Guardians unpleasant as a contender, but the unfortunate reality, reinforced by Antonetti, is that their best effort at knocking on that door is represented by this summer's "splash." That is not to give a ton of credit to the Rays, who are also a disgracefully cheap organization that will absolutely not pay market rate so their coolest guys can spend any meaningful portion of their post-arbitration careers being cool in Rays uniforms. For that matter, the Milwaukee Brewers are also not exactly investing healthy sums in their major-league roster. The last three teams standing in the 2026 playoffs rank 18th, 27th, and 28th in active payroll, per Spotrac. You have to accept that these three ownership groups are pulling hard for a salary cap.

But organizational cheapness is not what makes the Guardians a drag to watch. It's that the way they play somehow feels so cheap, or just so threadbare. Beg them all you like to hit a baseball hard and in the air, but they are going to keep on with the soft liners; that is the product they make. Baseball is the sport down there on the field, and in a choice between successful cheapo outfits, it is easier to feel excited to watch the ones whose players do cool things. However they arrived here, Tampa Bay's name-brand guys socked huge dingers and flipped their bats and strutted in triumph, not against type but right in line with what baseball fans have come to expect them to be. I want to pat Cleveland's guys on the back for making the most of what they've got, but I also do not want to watch them play any more baseball. A hit is a hit even at 83 mph, but this time of year I only have eyes for the guys who can dependably do anything else.